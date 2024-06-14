^

'Inside Out 2' breaks Philippine cinema records after wide release

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 3:37pm
'Inside Out 2' breaks Philippine cinema records after wide release
A scene from 'Inside Out 2'
Disney - Pixar

MANILA, Philippines — Pixar's latest entry, "Inside Out 2," broke several records in the Philippines after premiering nationwide last June 12.

Disney Philippines announced that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2015 movie recorded the third biggest opening day of all time in the Philippines.

"Inside Out 2" is behind the last two "Avengers" movies released in 2018 and 2019, which are also under Disney through Marvel Studios.

Disney Southeast Asia - Philippines confirmed to Philstar.com that the newly released feel-good movie earned P88.8 million on its opening day.

For comparison, "Avengers: Infinity War" earned P141.6 million on its premiere day back in April 2018 while "Avengers: Endgame" earned a whopping P205.6 million when it premiered in the Philippines a year later.

"Inside Out 2" now holds the biggest opening day of all time for an animated film released in the Philippines.

"Inside Out 2" is poised to be the biggest film opening of 2024 in the Philippines, unless upcoming comic book movies, "Deadpool and Wolverine" and "Joker: Folie à Deux," can pull off massive sales despite having R-ratings.

More blockbusters are anticipated in the latter half of 2024, but for now, "Inside Out 2" looks to improve its box office sales already off to a good start.

The sequel is set a year after the end of the original where core emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear are managing well inside 13-year-old Riley Andersen's mind.

Puberty kicks in and with it brings a new bunch of emotions — Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment.

With Riley's future on the line, emotions will literally clash, as if being a young teenager navigating life was not hard enough already.

