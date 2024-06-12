'Firefly,' 'Rewind,' 'Mallari,' 'GomBurZa' lead 40th PMPC Star Awards for Movies nominees

MANILA, Philippines — Movies that competed at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) racked up the most nominations for the 40th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies.

As revealed by PMPC Rodel Ocampo Fernando, MMFF 2023 Best Picture winner "Firefly" led all nominees with 15 nods, followed closely by "Mallari," "Rewind," and "GomBurZa."

All four films are up for Movie of the Year along with "Family of Two," "When I Met You In Tokyo," and "Five Breakups And A Romance," the former two also MMFF 2023 entrants.

Actors Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Christopher De Leon, and Piolo Pascual will be recognized as Dekada Award honorees, based on acting PMPC Star awards they've won in the last 40 years.

Vilma and Christopher, both stars of "When I Met You In Tokyo," received Movie Actress and Actor of the Year nominations respectively while Nora is up for the former having starred in "Pieta."

Piolo, meanwhile, has three other nominations to look forward to: Movie Actor of the Year for "Mallari," Movie Supporting Actor of the Year for "GomBurZa," and Darling of the Press.

Real-life couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera will receive the Takilya King and Queen award for starring in "Rewind," currently the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

Both are also up for Movie Actor and Actress of the Year through "Rewind," with Dingdong also getting a Movie Supporting Actor of the Year nomination for "Firefly."

Veteran actress Liza Lorena and movie producer Vicente del Rosario Jr. will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards, while former PMPC president Ronald K. Constantino will receive the Ethel Ramos Dean’s Lister Award.

Here is a list of major nominees:

Movie of the Year

"Family Of Two"

"Firefly"

"Five Breakups And A Romance"

"Gomburza"

"Mallari"

"Rewind"

"When I Met You In Tokyo"

Movie Director of the Year

Derick Cabrido for "Mallari"

Nuel Naval for "Family Of Two"

Mae Cruz Alviar for "Rewind"

Pepe Diokno for "Gomburza"

Zig Dulay "Firefly"

Rommel Penesa and Conrado Peru for "When I Met You In Tokyo"

Irene Emma Villamor for "Five Breakups And A Romance"

Movie Actor of the Year

Dingdong Dantes for "Rewind"

Sean De Guzman for "Fall Guy"

Christopher De Leon for "When I Met You In Tokyo"

Cedrick Juan for "Gomburza"

Coco Martin for "Apag"

Piolo Pascual for "Mallari"

Roderick Paulate for "In His Mother's Eyes"

Alden Richards for "Five Breakups And A Romance"

Romnick Sarmenta for "About Us Not About Us"

Alfred Vargas for "Pieta"

Movie Actress of the Year

Gina Alajar for "Monday First Screening"

Nora Aunor for "Pieta"

Kathryn Bernardo for "A Very Good Girl"

Sharon Cuneta for "Family Of Two"

Ai-Ai Delas Alas for "Litrato"

Alessandra De Rossi for "What If"

Gladys Reyes for "Apag"

Marian Rivera for "Rewind"

Maricel Soriano for "In His Mother’s Eyes"

Vilma Santos for "When I Met You In Tokyo"

Movie Supporting Actor of the Year

Elijah Canlas for "Gomburza"

Dingdong Dantes for "Firefly"

Pepe Herrera for "Rewind"

Piolo Pascual for "Gomburza"

Bembol Roco for "Pieta"

JC Santos for "Mallari"

LA Santos for "In His Mother's Eyes"

Movie Supporting Actress of the Year

Gina Alajar for "Pieta"

Dolly de Leon for "Keys To The Heart"

Alessandra de Rossi for "Firefly"

Gloria Diaz for "Mallari"

Liza Lorena for "Litrato"

Cherry Pie Picache for "Firefly"

Gladys Reyes for "Here Comes The Groom"

Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year

"Firefly"

"Five Breakups And A Romance"

"Gomburza"

"Keys To The Heart"

"Mallari"

"Rewind"

"When I Met You In Tokyo"

Movie Screenwriter of the Year

Angeli Atienza for "Firefly"

Penzer Baterna for "Instant Daddy"

Suzette Doctolero for "When I Met You In Tokyo"

Enrico Santos for "Mallari"

Enrico Santos for "Rewind"

Enrico Santos for "Wish You Were The One"

Rodolfo Vera and Pepe Diokno for "Gomburza"

Movie Loveteam of the Year

Alden Richards and Julia Montes for "Five Breakups And A Romance"

Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval for "Sugapa"

Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon for "Third World Romance"

Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi for "When I Met You In Tokyo"

David Licauco and Shaira Diaz for "Without You"

Miguel Tanfelix and Ysabel Ortega for "Firefly"

Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose for "The Cheating Game"

Ruru Madrid and Yassi Pressman for "Video City, Be Kind, Please Rewind"

Darling of the Press

Alden Richards

Gladys Reyes

Gretchen Barretto

Liza Diño-Seguerra

Piolo Pascual

Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr.

Rei Anicoche-Tan

Robin Padilla

