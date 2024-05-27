^

Movies

In her ‘Glorious’ era: Angel Aquino recalls controversial film with Tony Labrusca

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
May 27, 2024 | 10:33am
In her â��Gloriousâ�� era: Angel Aquino recalls controversial film with Tony Labrusca
Mother-and-daughter thespians Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez
Philstar.com/EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — This Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring the talented mother-daughter thespians Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez.

They sat down for an interview before they were photographed for a fashion editorial showcasing sustainable clothing and accessories.

 Does Angel let her daughters watch her films?

“I think they catch it on their own. But we never, we never really watched those things together. But my daring roles, I’m shy," she said.

Angel’s most daring role to date was in "Glorious" (2018), where she plays a 52-year-old woman named Glory who embarks on a torrid affair with Niko (Tony Labrusca), who is 30 years younger than her.

“Baka hindi ko rin kaya [panoorin],” Iana said.

“She did not join me in the cinema during 'Glorious.' My Nanay just ate outside. Yes, I was the only one watching,” Angel shared.

'Glorious' was pop-culture moment, right? Fragile men were heard complaining, "Why is it that when a man is older, they’re called Mang Kanor but when a woman is older, it's Glorious?"

The film gave women of a certain age a more sex-positive image. How was Angel convinced to accept the role?

“It was my most, it was, I felt that I really exposed myself in that role. ‘Yung parang set aside mo na lahat ng self-consciousness mo. I wiggled my arms in front of the mirror. I mean, lahat na lang ng negative self-talk nangyayari sa mind ko back then. But then, I did it because I didn't wanna, I didn't wanna let down Sir Deo [Endrinal]. He handpicked me for the role,” Angel recalled.

Was the role written specifically for her?

“I don't think so. No, I don't think so. But, because it was a Dreamscape production, Sir Deo had a big hand in, you know, in choosing who he wanted to work with. And I don't know what made him think that I can do it?

“And so when he talked to me about it, I'm like, OK, I will not, my balls went  into my throat, so I wasn't sure that I wanted to do it. But then, you know,  he had so much faith in me that I didn't want to let him down.

“And then it was Direk Connie [Macatuno] also, and I really wanted to work with her. And she’s a woman, so medyo I took all those things na lang as baon when I, you know, did the role.” — Photo by EC Toledo

---

Produced by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Assisted by Kathleen A. Llemit

Shot on location at Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua, Novotel Tower, Coronado Street, Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong 1550 Metro Manila

Hair by Earl D.C. Bracamonte; Skincare by Y.O.U. Beauty; Makeup by Lala Flores, Nicole Goyena using barenbliss
 

vuukle comment

ANGEL AQUINO

IANA BERNARDEZ

MOTHER'S DAY

MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Michael Keaton back for more mayhem in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer
2 days ago

WATCH: Michael Keaton back for more mayhem in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Warner Bros. released a full-length trailer for Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" which sees Michael Keaton's titular...
Movies
fbtw
Cannes 'Palm Dog' goes to mutt on trial
2 days ago

Cannes 'Palm Dog' goes to mutt on trial

By Andrew Marszal | 2 days ago
Griffon pup Kodi scampered to victory in the Cannes Film Festival's annual Palm Dog for best canine performer —...
Movies
fbtw
George Lucas on 'Star Wars' critics, diversity, and sneaking into Cannes
2 days ago

George Lucas on 'Star Wars' critics, diversity, and sneaking into Cannes

By Andrew Marszal | 2 days ago
George Lucas told Cannes how he had to sneak into his own first premiere at the French film festival and explained why...
Movies
fbtw
'Super Size Me' filmmaker Morgan Spurlock dies of cancer aged 53
2 days ago

'Super Size Me' filmmaker Morgan Spurlock dies of cancer aged 53

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
Morgan Spurlock, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the hit 2004 documentary "Super Size Me," has died aged 53 of complications...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with