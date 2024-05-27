In her ‘Glorious’ era: Angel Aquino recalls controversial film with Tony Labrusca

MANILA, Philippines — This Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring the talented mother-daughter thespians Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez.

They sat down for an interview before they were photographed for a fashion editorial showcasing sustainable clothing and accessories.

Does Angel let her daughters watch her films?

“I think they catch it on their own. But we never, we never really watched those things together. But my daring roles, I’m shy," she said.

Angel’s most daring role to date was in "Glorious" (2018), where she plays a 52-year-old woman named Glory who embarks on a torrid affair with Niko (Tony Labrusca), who is 30 years younger than her.

“Baka hindi ko rin kaya [panoorin],” Iana said.

“She did not join me in the cinema during 'Glorious.' My Nanay just ate outside. Yes, I was the only one watching,” Angel shared.

'Glorious' was pop-culture moment, right? Fragile men were heard complaining, "Why is it that when a man is older, they’re called Mang Kanor but when a woman is older, it's Glorious?"

The film gave women of a certain age a more sex-positive image. How was Angel convinced to accept the role?

“It was my most, it was, I felt that I really exposed myself in that role. ‘Yung parang set aside mo na lahat ng self-consciousness mo. I wiggled my arms in front of the mirror. I mean, lahat na lang ng negative self-talk nangyayari sa mind ko back then. But then, I did it because I didn't wanna, I didn't wanna let down Sir Deo [Endrinal]. He handpicked me for the role,” Angel recalled.

Was the role written specifically for her?

“I don't think so. No, I don't think so. But, because it was a Dreamscape production, Sir Deo had a big hand in, you know, in choosing who he wanted to work with. And I don't know what made him think that I can do it?

“And so when he talked to me about it, I'm like, OK, I will not, my balls went into my throat, so I wasn't sure that I wanted to do it. But then, you know, he had so much faith in me that I didn't want to let him down.

“And then it was Direk Connie [Macatuno] also, and I really wanted to work with her. And she’s a woman, so medyo I took all those things na lang as baon when I, you know, did the role.” — Photo by EC Toledo

