'Hello, Philippines!': Jennifer Lopez invites Filipinos to be among world's first to watch Netflix film 'Atlas'

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 9:44am
Jennifer Lopez in 'Atlas'
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Global streaming platform Netflix unveiled pop superstar Jennifer Lopez's comeback movie "Atlas" at an advanced screening yesterday in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Before the screening started, Netflix showed Lopez's exclusive video inviting Filipinos to watch "Atlas."

In the video, Lopez said Filipinos are among the first in the world to see her "action-packed adventure film," and she hopes that Filipinos would love it. The film starts streaming exclusively on the platform starting today, May 24.

"Atlas" stars Lopez, who plays titular character Atlas Shepherd, a skilled analyst on a mission to save humanity from a rogue AI (Artificial Intelligence) she is deeply familiar with.

Shepherd is a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of AI, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Directed by Brad Peyton and written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, the film also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong. 

Apart from starring in the movie, Lopez is also among its producers, alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions; Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment; Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures; and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti/Schechter Films. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

