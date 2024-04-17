^

Dystopian flick 'Civil War' dethrones 'Godzilla x Kong' at North American box office

April 17, 2024 | 5:21pm
Kirsten Dunst as a photo journalist traveling around a war-ravaged United States in Alex Garland's 'Civil War.'
LOS ANGELES, United States — "Civil War," the hard-hitting film that imagines a dystopian near-future in the United States, topped the North American box office in its first weekend, according to estimates from industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

The feature by British director Alex Garland stars Kirsten Dunst as a journalist traveling through a broken country, in which a three-term president battles secessionist forces from California and Texas.

The movie — which has highlighted fears about the divided state of the nation ahead of November's presidential election — raked in $25.7 million in the US and Canada, Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

That is more than twice the average for a dystopian thriller on its opening weekend, said analyst David A. Gross.

These movies "are generally set in futuristic worlds that look very different from contemporary life, Gross wrote.

"Civil War is doing the opposite: It looks like right now. The film is bending the genre into something contemporary and relatable. The story is not directly partisan, but it's provoking partisan feelings," he added.

"It's a fine balance to strike. Audiences are emotionally engaged, and that's impressive for a thriller."

The film knocked off "Godzilla x Kong" into second place.

The creature feature, which sees the enormous gorilla and reptilian giant team up to save their species — and ours — took in an estimated $15.4 million.

The third place went to "Ghostbusters: The Ice Menace," with $5.8 million. In the latest installment of the popular franchise, the ghost hunters face the threat of a new ice age.

"Kung Fu Panda 4," Universal and DreamWorks Animation's martial arts comedy, climbed one spot back to fourth place with its $5.5 million.

As for "Dune: Part II", which took in $4.3 million, it still has not bogged down after seven weeks in theaters, and also climbed one place since the previous weekend.

Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction film has grossed $272 million since its release in early March.

Here are the rest of the top 10:

"Monkey Man" ($4.1 million)

"The First Omen" ($3.8 million)

"The Long Game" ($1.4 million)

"Shrek 2" (special 20th anniversary re-release) ($1.3 million)

"Suga Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie" ($991,000)

