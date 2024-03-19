LIST: Inaugural Puregold CinePanalo Awards winners

MANILA, Philippines — "Under a Piaya Moon" and "Last Shift" bagged the top honors in the full-length and short film categories respectively at the inaugural Puregold CinePanalo Awards Night held last March 16 at the Gateway Cineplex 18.

In the full-length category, Kurt Soberano's debut feature "Under a Piaya Moon" left the biggest impact as it bagged six awards including Pinakapanalong Pelikula, Panalong Aktor, and Panalong Pangalawang Aktor for Joel Torre.

Close behind was Sigrid Andrea Bernardo's "Pushcart Tales" which left with four awards including Panalong Direktor for Bernardo and Panalong Karangalan Mula sa Mga Hurado.

Among the student shorts, Ronjay-C Mendiola's "Last Shift" achieved the most accolades, winning five awards including — like its counterpart in the full-length race — Pinakapanalong Pelikula, Panalong Aktor, and Panalong Pangalawang Aktor.

Diezelle C. Masilungan's "Kung Nag-aatubili" also impressed with a total of four awards including Panalong Direktor for Masilungan and a joint winner for Panalong Pangalawang Aktor.

Victor Villanueva, Emmanuel dela Cruz, and Lito Zulueta served on the jury for the short film category while Jeffery Jeturian, Mae Cruz-Alviar, and June Kim judged for the full-length category.

Festival directors Ivy Hayagan-Piedad and Chris Cahilig alongside Republic Creative's Lyle Gonzales served on both juries.

Representatives from festival partners MTRCB and Mowelfund were also in attendance to award special prizes to exceptional film entries.

"Smokey Journey," "Tiil ni Lola," and "Kung Nag-aatubili" received first, second, and third prize respectively in the MTRCB Responsableng Paglikha short-film category, while "Under a Piaya Moon" took home the award in the full-length category.

Mowelfund also gave out special citations for "Ka Benjie" in the short film category and "Under a Piaya Moon" in the full-length category, as well as scholarships to ten of the most promising student filmmakers to participate in the festival.

The full list of award winners is as follows:

Pinakapanalong Pelikula

Full-length: "Under a Piaya Moon"

Short Film: "Last Shift"

Always Panalo Film

Full-length: "A Lab Story"

Short Film: "Smokey Journey"

Panalong Direktor

Full-length: Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, "Pushcart Tales"

Short Film: Dizelle C. Masilungan, "Kung Nag-aatubili"

Panalong Aktres

Full-length: Shamaine Buencamino, "Pushcart Tales"

Short Film: Jade Mary Cornelia, "Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366"

Panalong Aktor

Full-length: Carlos Siguion-Reyna, "Pushcart Tales" and Jeff Moses, "Under a Piaya Moon"

Short Film: Jules Azaula, "Last Shift" and Cristmer Valencia, "May Kulay Rosas Ba sa Bahaghari?"

Panalong Karangalan Mula Sa Mga Hurado

Full-length: "Pushcart Tales"

Short Film: "Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366"

Panalo Sa Mga Manonood

Full-length: "A Lab Story"

Short Film: "Saan Ako Pinaglihi?"

Panalong Pangalawang Aktres

Full-length: Nicole Omillo, "Boys at the Back"

Short Film: Maila Rediang, "Repeater si Peter"

Panalong Pangalawang Aktor

Full-length: Joel Torre, "Under a Piaya Moon"

Short Film: Vince Macapobre, "Last Shift" and Aiskhylos Akiyama, "Kung Nag-aatubili"

Panalong Kwento

Full-length: Raynier F. Brizuela, "Boys at the Back"

Short Film: Ronjay-C Mendiola, "Last Shift"

Mowelfund Special Citation

Full-length: "Under a Piaya Moon"

Short Film: "Ka Benjie"

Mowelfund Scholarship Award

Kent Michael Cadungog, "Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366"

Jenievive B. Adame, "Smokey Journey"

Daniel Gil, "Distansya"

John Llever Sucaldito, "Tambal nga Sabaw"

Reutsche Colle Rigurosa Lima, "Tiil ni Lola"

Alexa Moneii Agaloos, "Ka Benjie"

John Pistol L. Carmen, "Repeater si Peter"

Dizelle C. Masilungan, "Kung Nag-aatubill"

Joshua Andrey A. Doce, "I Am Mutya and I Thank You!"

Marian Jayce R. Tiongzon, "May Kulay Rosas Ba Sa Bahaghari?"

MTRCB Responsableng Paglikha

Full-length: "Under a Piaya Moon"

Short Film

1st Place: "Smokey Journey"

2nd Place: "Tiil ni Lola"

3rd Place: "Kung Nag-aatubili"

Panalo sa Cinematography

Full-length: Nathan Bringuer, "Under a Piaya Moon"

Short Film: Anton Acosta, "Kung Nag-aatubili"

Panalo sa Production Design

Full-Length: Kurt Soberano and Jed Sicangco, "Under a Piaya Moon"

Short Film: Mikaela Ganaden, "Remedy Soup"

Panalong Awitin

Full-length: "Mahal Kita" by VJ Mendoza, "Road to Happy"

Short Film: "Balik" by Dixzie Dione Cruel, "Tiil ni Lola"

Panalong Ensemble

Full-length: "Pushcart Tales"

Short Film: "Smokey Journey"

Panalo sa Musical Scoring

Full-length: Owa Marquez, "Boys at the Back"

Short Film: Bernie del Carmen, "Smokey Journey"

Panalo sa Editing

Full-length: Kurt Soberano and Rodney Jarder Jr., "Under a Piaya Moon"

Short Film: Reutsche Colle Lima, Nyle Justin Bacolod, and Elj Seth Tababa, "Tiil ni Lola"

Panalo sa Sound Design

Full-length: Nioki Aquino, "Pushcart Tales"

Short Film: Kzee Flores, "May Kulay Rosas Ba sa Bahaghari?"

Panalo sa Film Poster

Full-length: "Boys at the Back"

Short Film: "Last Shift"

