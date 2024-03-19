^

Movies

LIST: Inaugural Puregold CinePanalo Awards winners

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 19, 2024 | 12:51pm
LIST: Inaugural Puregold CinePanalo Awards winners
In the full-length category, Kurt Soberano’s debut feature “Under a Piaya Moon” left the biggest impact as it bagged six awards including the coveted Panalong Aktor and Panalong Pangalawang Aktor.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Under a Piaya Moon" and "Last Shift" bagged the top honors in the full-length and short film categories respectively at the inaugural Puregold CinePanalo Awards Night held last March 16 at the Gateway Cineplex 18.

In the full-length category, Kurt Soberano's debut feature "Under a Piaya Moon" left the biggest impact as it bagged six awards including Pinakapanalong Pelikula, Panalong Aktor, and Panalong Pangalawang Aktor for Joel Torre.

Close behind was Sigrid Andrea Bernardo's "Pushcart Tales" which left with four awards including Panalong Direktor for Bernardo and Panalong Karangalan Mula sa Mga Hurado.

Among the student shorts, Ronjay-C Mendiola's "Last Shift" achieved the most accolades, winning five awards including — like its counterpart in the full-length race — Pinakapanalong Pelikula, Panalong Aktor, and Panalong Pangalawang Aktor.

Diezelle C. Masilungan's "Kung Nag-aatubili" also impressed with a total of four awards including Panalong Direktor for Masilungan and a joint winner for Panalong Pangalawang Aktor. 

Related: Emma Stone joins two-time Oscar winners' club

Victor Villanueva, Emmanuel dela Cruz, and Lito Zulueta served on the jury for the short film category while Jeffery Jeturian, Mae Cruz-Alviar, and June Kim judged for the full-length category.

Festival directors Ivy Hayagan-Piedad and Chris Cahilig alongside Republic Creative's Lyle Gonzales served on both juries.

Representatives from festival partners MTRCB and Mowelfund were also in attendance to award special prizes to exceptional film entries. 

"Smokey Journey," "Tiil ni Lola," and "Kung Nag-aatubili" received first, second, and third prize respectively in the MTRCB Responsableng Paglikha short-film category, while "Under a Piaya Moon" took home the award in the full-length category. 

Mowelfund also gave out special citations for "Ka Benjie" in the short film category and "Under a Piaya Moon" in the full-length category, as well as scholarships to ten of the most promising student filmmakers to participate in the festival.

Related: LIST: Oscars 2024 winners

The full list of award winners is as follows:

Pinakapanalong Pelikula
Full-length: "Under a Piaya Moon"
Short Film: "Last Shift"

Always Panalo Film
Full-length: "A Lab Story"
Short Film: "Smokey Journey"

Panalong Direktor
Full-length: Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, "Pushcart Tales"
Short Film: Dizelle C. Masilungan, "Kung Nag-aatubili"

Panalong Aktres
Full-length: Shamaine Buencamino, "Pushcart Tales"
Short Film: Jade Mary Cornelia, "Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366"

Panalong Aktor
Full-length: Carlos Siguion-Reyna, "Pushcart Tales" and Jeff Moses, "Under a Piaya Moon"
Short Film: Jules Azaula, "Last Shift" and Cristmer Valencia, "May Kulay Rosas Ba sa Bahaghari?"

Panalong Karangalan Mula Sa Mga Hurado
Full-length: "Pushcart Tales"
Short Film: "Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366"

Panalo Sa Mga Manonood
Full-length: "A Lab Story"
Short Film: "Saan Ako Pinaglihi?"

Panalong Pangalawang Aktres
Full-length: Nicole Omillo, "Boys at the Back"
Short Film: Maila Rediang, "Repeater si Peter"

Panalong Pangalawang Aktor
Full-length: Joel Torre, "Under a Piaya Moon"
Short Film: Vince Macapobre, "Last Shift" and Aiskhylos Akiyama, "Kung Nag-aatubili"

Panalong Kwento
Full-length: Raynier F. Brizuela, "Boys at the Back"
Short Film: Ronjay-C Mendiola, "Last Shift"

Mowelfund Special Citation
Full-length: "Under a Piaya Moon"
Short Film: "Ka Benjie"

Mowelfund Scholarship Award
Kent Michael Cadungog, "Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366"
Jenievive B. Adame, "Smokey Journey"
Daniel Gil, "Distansya"
John Llever Sucaldito, "Tambal nga Sabaw"
Reutsche Colle Rigurosa Lima, "Tiil ni Lola"
Alexa Moneii Agaloos, "Ka Benjie"
John Pistol L. Carmen, "Repeater si Peter"
Dizelle C. Masilungan, "Kung Nag-aatubill"
Joshua Andrey A. Doce, "I Am Mutya and I Thank You!"
Marian Jayce R. Tiongzon, "May Kulay Rosas Ba Sa Bahaghari?"

MTRCB Responsableng Paglikha
Full-length: "Under a Piaya Moon"
Short Film
1st Place: "Smokey Journey"
2nd Place: "Tiil ni Lola"
3rd Place: "Kung Nag-aatubili"

Panalo sa Cinematography
Full-length: Nathan Bringuer, "Under a Piaya Moon"
Short Film: Anton Acosta, "Kung Nag-aatubili"

Panalo sa Production Design
Full-Length: Kurt Soberano and Jed Sicangco, "Under a Piaya Moon"
Short Film: Mikaela Ganaden, "Remedy Soup"

Panalong Awitin
Full-length: "Mahal Kita" by VJ Mendoza, "Road to Happy"
Short Film: "Balik" by Dixzie Dione Cruel, "Tiil ni Lola"

Panalong Ensemble
Full-length: "Pushcart Tales"
Short Film: "Smokey Journey"

Panalo sa Musical Scoring
Full-length: Owa Marquez, "Boys at the Back"
Short Film: Bernie del Carmen, "Smokey Journey"

Panalo sa Editing
Full-length: Kurt Soberano and Rodney Jarder Jr., "Under a Piaya Moon"
Short Film: Reutsche Colle Lima, Nyle Justin Bacolod, and Elj Seth Tababa, "Tiil ni Lola"

Panalo sa Sound Design
Full-length: Nioki Aquino, "Pushcart Tales"
Short Film: Kzee Flores, "May Kulay Rosas Ba sa Bahaghari?"

Panalo sa Film Poster
Full-length: "Boys at the Back"
Short Film: "Last Shift"

RELATEDCinePanalo Film Festival announces film grant recipients

vuukle comment

JOEL TORRE

PUREGOLD

SIGRID ANDREA BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Blackpink's Ros&eacute; stuns in Saint Laurent at Oscars 2024 afterparty
6 days ago

Blackpink's Rosé stuns in Saint Laurent at Oscars 2024 afterparty

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Celebrities strutted and dazzled at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty following the 2024 Academy Awards, one of them being Rosé...
Movies
fbtw
Emma Stone admits wardrobe malfunction during surprise Best Actress win
6 days ago

Emma Stone admits wardrobe malfunction during surprise Best Actress win

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
On an Oscars night dominated by "Oppenheimer" and Kenergy, Emma Stone's second Best Actress win was a highlight for several...
Movies
fbtw
Oscars 2024 fashion: Top 10 looks, who wore who
7 days ago

Oscars 2024 fashion: Top 10 looks, who wore who

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 7 days ago
The 96th Academy Awards fashion parade on the red carpet reception simply continued the annual Hollywood spectacle that culminates...
Movies
fbtw
Emma Stone joins two-time Oscar winners' club
8 days ago

Emma Stone joins two-time Oscar winners' club

8 days ago
In "Poor Things," Emma Stone embraced an offbeat challenge: playing a Victorian-era woman who dies by suicide, is brought...
Movies
fbtw
LIST: Oscars 2024 winners
8 days ago

LIST: Oscars 2024 winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Here are the winners in key categories for the 96th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with