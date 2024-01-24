CinePanalo Film Festival announces film grant recipients

MANILA, Philippines — Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival officially introduced the recipients of its coveted film grants.

Attended by representatives from Puregold and the respective filmmakers, a press conference highlighted the supermarket chain's primary objective for CinePanalo: To provide a platform for both well-known and emerging filmmakers, and to showcase narratives — collectively called Kuwentong Panalo — that can touch the heart and remind us of the indomitable Filipino spirit.

From hundreds of CinePanalo applicants, only thirty-one of the very best were selected as finalists.

They were formally presented during the event, which also marked the beginning of the final stage of the CinePanalo Film Festival.

Among the full-length film finalists named during the press conference were Kurt Soberano, a newcomer with his entry "Under the Piaya Moon," and Eugene Torres with "One Day League: Dead Mother, Dead All".

Both entries earned the "Producer's Choice" title, expanding the initial five grant slots to six.

Accompanying them were renowned directors Sigrid Andrea Bernardo for "Pushcart Tales," Raynier Brizuela for "Boys at the Back," Joel Ferrer for "Road to Happy," and Carlo Obispo for "A Lab Story”.

Promising new student directors who were likewise introduced are as follows:

Jenievive B. Adame - "Smokey Journey" (STI College Cubao)

Ma. Rafaela Mae Abucejo - "Saan Ako Pinaglihi?" (Polytechnic University of the Philippines)

Alexa Moneii Agaloos - "Ka Benjie" (Polytechnic University of the Philippines)

Kent Michael Cadungog - "Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366" (University of the Philippines)

John Pistol L. Carmen - "Repeater si Peter" (Bicol University)

Chrisha Eseo Cataag - "Hallway Scholar" (Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng San Pablo)

Patricia W. Dalluay - "Lola, Lola, Paano ba 'Yan?" (Polytechnic University of the Philippines)

Joanah Pearl Demonteverde - "Kang Pagpuli Ko" (University of the Philippines – Visayas)

Joshua Andrey A. Doce - "I Am Mutya And I Thank You!" (Bicol State College of Applied Science and Technology)

Neil M. Espino - "Sa Hindi Paghahangad" (De La Salle Lipa)

Terrence Gale Fernandez - "Kaibigan ko si Batman" (Polytechnic University of the Philippines)

Daniel Gil - "Distansya" (Ateneo de Davao University)

Alexandra Lapid - "Queng Apag" (Mapúa University)

Reutsche Colle Rigurosa Lima - "Tiil ni Lola" (University of San Carlos)

Dizelle C. Masilungan - "Kung Nag-aatubili" (University of Santo Tomas)

Jose Mikyl Medina - "Lutong Bahay" (De La Salle University)

Ronjay-C Mendiola - "Last Shift" (Polytechnic University of the Philippines)

Mark Terence Molave - "Paano po gumawa ng collage college?" (Polytechnic University of the Philippines)

Jhunel Ruth A. Monterde - "Si Mary May Crush Kay Tess" (De La Salle College of Saint Benilde)

Doxford D. Perlas - "Naduea Eoman Si Brownie (Brownie's Lost Again!)" (University of the Philippines – Visayas)

Andrea S. Ponce - "Layag sa Pangarap" (Polytechnic University of the Philippines - Sta. Mesa)

Edz Haniel Teñido Purificacion - "Dzai Dzai Dzai Delilah" (Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna)

John Wilbert Llever Sucaldito - "Tambal nga Sabaw" (Far Eastern University)

Tyrone Lean J. Taotao - "Abandoned Lullabies" (Polytechnic University of the Philippines - Sta. Mesa)

Marian Jayce R. Tiongzon - "May Kulay Rosas Ba Sa Bahaghari?" (University of the Philippines – Visayas)

The six full-length film directors received a substantial grant of P2,500,000 each, while the 25 short film student directors were granted P100,000 each.

On top of the film grants, all finalists also received complimentary color grading from Optima Digital for their respective films, as well as essential groceries from Puregold to further support them during the production phase.

The finished CinePanalo full-length and short films will be viewed at a premiere to be held at Cubao's Gateway Cinemas from March 15 to 17, followed by potential regional screenings.

The short films will also be available on Puregold's official social media channels on YouTube and TikTok.

The distinguished selection committee comprising of veteran film and television director Jeffrey Jethurian, film critic Tito Valiente, award-winning filmmaker Victor Villanueva, Puregold senior marketing manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Lyle Gonzales of Republic Creative, and CinePanalo festival director Chris Cahilig played a crucial role in shaping the festival's trajectory.

