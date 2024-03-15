Paolo Contis, Kaye Abad, Patrick Garcia reunion movie trailer released

Patrick Garcia shares a photo of him with Paolo Contis (foreground) and Kaye Abad (center) on his Instagram post. The three are starring in an untitled film that is set to pay tribute to their hit '90s teen series "Tabing Ilog."

MANILA, Philippines — "Tabing Ilog" fans will get the reference when they check out the freshly dropped trailer for "A Journey," starring Kaye Abad, Patrick Garcia and Paolo Contis.

Netflix dropped the trailer for the reunion movie of the three stars and immediately made viewers feel nostalgic when they heard Barbie Almalbis' soothing vocals singing "Tabing Ilog," the theme song of the 1999 show with the same name.

Kaye, Patrick and Paolo were the stars of the weekend teen-oriented show that aired on ABS-CBN from 1999 to 2003. It also stars John Lloyd Cruz, Baron Geisler, Desiree del Valle and Jodi Sta. Maria.

The movie's trailer shows the three characters planning a trip. Patrick asks Kaye if she wants to see a penguin, after thinking for a few seconds, she says yes. Patrick then says they are going to Tasmania, Australia.

While the trailer shows scenic photos of the trio's trip to Tasmania, it also highlights a scene with the three actors hanging out in a makeshift, wooden walkway with a hammock by the river.

The scene harkens to the opening billboard and the favorite hangout of the three actors' characters in the '90s show, which is a coming-of-age weekend drama about about a group of teenage friends who loves to hang out at that particular meeting place.

"Go skinny dipping. See penguins. Plan funeral," wrote Netflix in its caption on social media for its trailer post.

"A Journey" premieres on Netflix on April 12.

RELATED: 'Tabing Ilog' throwback: Patrick Garcia posts photo with Kaye Abad, Paolo Contis