'Tabing Ilog' throwback: Patrick Garcia posts photo with Kaye Abad, Paolo Contis

Patrick Garcia shares a photo of him with Paolo Contis (foreground) and Kaye Abad (center) on his Instagram post. The three are starring in an untitled film that is set to pay tribute to their hit '90s teen series "Tabing Ilog."

MANILA, Philippines — Patrick Garcia's latest Instagram post, featuring him with Kaye Abad and Paolo Contis by a riverside, harkens back to the '90s, with images of Barbie Almalbis strumming the guitar and singing the anthemic hit "Tabing Ilog."

Patrick, Kaye and Paolo are set to star in an untitled film produced by Mavx Production. It is currently in production, and it is going to be shot in Tazmania, Australia.

"Day 4," Patrick's short caption on Instagram.

Fans were quick to reminisce down memory lane as the photo reminded them of the trio's hit, cult favorite Sunday teen drama "Tabing Ilog," which features Barbie's Cradle song as its opening theme song.

Patrick, Kaye and Paolo were seen sitting on a wooden makeshift bridge that overlooks a river. It is a strikingly familiar homage to the '90s show, where its main characters were teenagers who often met by the river. Suddenly, the actors were once again Eds (Kaye), Badong (Paolo) and James (Patrick), who have all grown up and decided to reunite in their favorite hangout place.

Their untitled upcoming film tells the story of three friends facing sickness and embarking on a road trip of a lifetime.

Mavx Production has yet to reveal the title and release date of the film.

