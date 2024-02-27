Live-action 'Naruto' film in development with 'Shang-Chi' director

MANILA, Philippines — A live-action movie adaptation of the popular manga series "Naruto" is in the works by production studio Lionsgate.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped by the company to direct, write, and produce the upcoming "Naruto" film.

Joining Cretton on the production team are Jeremy Latcham, Arad Productions' Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu, and his Hisako partner Jeyun Munford.

"Naruto" created by Masashi Kishimoto follows titular ninja Naruto Uzumaki aspiring to lead his village but has the spirit of a nine-tailed demon fox inside him.

Between 1999 and 2014, the manga sold 250 million copies in over 60 countries, even inspiring anime and video games on different platforms.

Cretton met up with Kishimoto in Tokyo, giving the filmmaker his blessing for the adaptation.

"I found him to be an open-minded director who was willing to embrace my input, and felt strongly that we would be able to cooperate together in the production process," Kishimoto said in a statement.

Cretton is a frequent collaborator of Marvel star Brie Larson, who has appeared in films he wrote and directed, including "Short Term 12," "The Glass Castle," and "Just Mercy."

Larson also appeared in the mid-credits scene of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which is eyeing a sequel again with Cretton at the helm.

