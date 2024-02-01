'Argylle' review: Matthew Vaughn's new spy flick has twists at every turn

MANILA, Philippines — Director Matthew Vaughn is dipping his toes into espionage once more with his latest film "Argylle," featuring a star-studded cast led by Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and Henry Cavill as the titular spy.

Howard's Elly Conway is a successful spy novelist because of her "Argylle" books. Despite her success, Conway prefers the comforts of her home and the company of her adorable cat Alfie.

Things take a turn when an actual spy named Aidan (Rockwell) swoops in to save her as Elly is being pursued by a secret organization — plot points that are eerily similar to her own books.

Vaughn has made a name for himself with action films like "Kick-Ass," "X-Men: First Class" and, most recently, the "Kingsman" franchise; the success of the latter makes it an unsurpising choice why the filmmaker is eager to make another spy film.

Once Vaughn and writer Jason Fuchs reveal the film's first twist, the next ones come in phases. To some it may feel sufficient, but one more twist would have made the entire concept cheesy or, even worse, overcomplicated.

That being said, the story's curveballs often take up space that would have been better suited for the action sequences and visual effects, particularly to a level than Vaughn's films are best known for.

"Argylle" is entertaining to a point; however, in a genre dominated by James Bond, Ethan Hunt and Jason Bourne, it hardly tops any of those franchise's mediocre entries.

As for the cast, Howard does well as the lead opposite Rockwell, who is enjoyable as the unconventional image of a spy. Bryan Cranston is a meaty villain, one-note as his character is, and Catherine O'Hara teeters on comedy gold to wasted potential.

In fact, many in the cast are shoved aside amid the twists and turns — John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose and Richard E. Grant — all of whom deserve more time to shine given their star status.

The only person who benefits is Cavill as Argylle, who appears throughout the film due to a neat editing trick, and is hilarious to see with his choice of fashion and hairstyle.

His portrayal doesn't aid in his case to become the next Bond, if the search is ongoing, but at least, the actor is continuing to show his capabilities on every action front.

Vaughn is attempting to bridge his works together so he must feel some attachment to the spy genre. Hopefully, he can find the right approach to unveiling the final secret.

