'Rewind' breaks P900M mark, including over P50M abroad

MANILA, Philippines — "Rewind" starring real-life couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes surpassed the P900-million peso mark at the global box office, a first for any Filipino film.

The film previously smashed the Filipino box office record held by "Hello, Love, Good-Bye," leaving the movie starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards at P880 million.

The current P902 million box office for "Rewind" includes P54 million from international cinemas alone, with top markets being the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Producer Star Cinema's managing director Kriz Gazmen told Deadline the film's major pull was the casting of Rivera-Dantes, plus it initially being screened at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

"Rewind" did not win any festival awards but it contributed to the 2023 MMFF making P1.069 billion from its 10 entries, which is another record set.

The previous record was held by the 2018 MMFF with a collective box office of P1.061 billion across nearly 1,200 cinemas, whereas the 2023 edition only opened in 800 theaters as several are still closed from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gazmen also said that "Rewind" benefitted from social media discussions and strong word-of-mouth buzz.

"For the Filipino audience, after the stress of the pandemic and the realization that our days on this earth are numbered, the film was a good cry that they might have held back all along," Gazmen added.

The film is currently screening in Hollywood for the Manila International Film Festival, having appeared in other countries too such as the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Singapore, Guam, and Saipan.

"Rewind" is also Rivera and Dantes' first movie together in over a decade, the couple having last appeared in a feature film for 2010's "You To Me Are Everything."

