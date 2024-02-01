WATCH: 'Despicable Me 4' features Gru as a new dad

MANILA, Philippines —A new entry in the "Despicable Me" franchise sees the return of Gru, his wife Lucy, their three adopted daughters and the introduction of Gru Jr.

The recently released trailer for "Despicable Me 4" begins with Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" as two Minions (all of them voiced by Pierre Coffin) bicker in a swimming pool before the reintroduction of Gru's family.

Gru (Steve Carrell) is having trouble bonding with his newborn son, who doesn't seem to show his love to Gru the way he does to Lucy (Kristen Wiig).

But a bigger threat looms as Gru's colleague Silas (Steve Coogan) informs them that supervillain Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara) have escaped prison and are out to seek revenge on Gru, forcing him and his family to relocate.

Almost immediately the Minions get into antics at the family's temporary home, and the trailer shifts to Hall & Oates' "Maneater" as Gru takes part in a heist with aspiring supervillain Poppy (Joey King).

The heist goes awry when a honey badger gets loose and attacks Gru, though strangely enough it is Gru Jr. who subdues the creature.

More family antics cap off the trailer, ending with the Minions joking on their companion, who earlier got stuck in a vending machine.

Miranda Cosgrove and Dana Gaier return to voice Gru's oldest adopted daughters Margo and Edith, while Madison Polan replaces Nev Scharrel from the last "Despicable Me" movie to voice Agnes.

Host-comedian Stephen Colbert, comedienne Chloe Fineman and filmmaker Chris Renaud have undisclosed roles in the movie.

"Despicable Me 3" came out in 2017, with two "Minions" spin-off films released in 2015 and 2022. The newest movie comes out in Philippine theaters on July 3. — Video from Universal Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

