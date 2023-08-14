Nadine Lustre, 'Family Matters' among FAMAS 2023 major winners

Composite image of Nadine Lustre in "Greed" and Noel Trinidad and Liza Lorena in "Family Matters"

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022 entry "Family Matters" was the big winner at the 2023 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards with four wins including Best Picture.

The film's other wins were Best Actor for Noel Trinidad, Best Supporting Actress for Nikki Valdez, and Best Editing for Beng Bandong.

At MMFF 2022, "Family Matters" only won the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award as the ceremony was dominated by "Deleter" with seven wins; "Deleter" was up for eight nominations at FAMAS 2023 but went home empty-handed.

Nadine Lustre won her second FAMAS Best Actress award with her role in "Greed," adding to the 2019 award she got for "Never Not Love You."

"Blue Room" followed "Family Matters" with three awards: Best Director for Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan, Best Cinematography for Neil Daza and Best Score for Mikey Amistoso and Jazz Nicolas. Asuncion-Dagñalan and Daza won the same awards at the 2022 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

"Reroute" was the other film with mutiple awards as Sid Lucero won Best Supporting Actor and a win for Best Sound Design.

The remaining awards were Best Production Design for 2022 Sundance Film Festival darling "Leonor Will Never Die" and Best Screenplay for "La Traidora."

FAMAS previously announced winners for several special awards:

Susan Roces Celebrity Award for Liza Lorena

Dr. Jose R Perez Memorial Award for Jun Urbano

German Moreno Youth Achievement Award for Jillian Ward

Lifetime Achievement Award for Marita Zobel

Fernando Poe, Jr. Memorial Award for Sen. Lito Lapid

Exemplary Award on Public Service for House Speaker Martin Romualdez

Ward and Lucero also won Star of the Night at the awarding ceremony held at the Manila Hotel on Sunday, August 13, while Lustre won Face of the Night along with MMFF 2022 Best Supporting Actor winner Mon Confiado, who was up for the same award again with "Nanahimik Ang Gabi."

