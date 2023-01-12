'Ngayon mas passionate ako': Nadine Lustre reveals she almost quit showbiz

Nadine Lustre in an image posted on Instagram in December 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre revealed that she almost quit showbiz but now realized that she’s meant to be an actress.

During the thanksgiving party for the media after the success of her film “Deleter,” Nadine said she just wanted to do a business away from the showbiz.

“I guess, para sa akin, 'yong pinaka-realization ko lang, para dito talaga ko. Kasi may mga times na ayoko nang umarte, ayoko nang mag-artista, gusto ko na lang mag-business, outside of showbiz,” she said.

“Mas na-realize ko ngayon na gustong-gusto ko siyang gawin. Kasi before, parang 'okay sige gawin natin 'tong project' ngayon mas passionate ako kaysa dati,” she added.

Nadine admitted that she lost her passion for acting before but now she's happy that she found it again.

“Medyo nawala siya pero I'm happy na nahanap ko uli 'yung passion ko,” she said.

“Deleter” tops the box-office at the recently concluded Metro Manila Film Festival. It also won several awards including Best Picture, Best Director for Mikhail Red and Best Actress for Nadine.

The Viva film is also set for intenational screening this month. It premiered last January 6 in US and January 12 in United Arab Emirates. It will also be shown in Singapore soon.

