Nadine Lustre on JaDine, LizQuen, KathNiel competition: 'Hindi ko siya gets'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 10:43am
The three most popular love teams of ABS-CBN circa 2010s: (from left) Nadine Lustre and James Reid (JaDine); Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla (KathNiel) and Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil (LizQuen). The three pairs were part of the 2015 Christmas Station ID of ABS-CBN.
Screengrab from ABS-CBN 2015 Christmas Station ID

MANILA, Philippines — Nadine Lustre confessed that she was uncomfortable about the supposed "competition" among ABS-CBN's most popular love teams that included hers with former boyfriend James Reid and two other sets of reel-to-real-life love teams, KathNiel and LizQuen.

The actress was the latest star to undergo a polygraph test in fellow actress, Bea Alonzo's YouTube series. 

Bea asked Nadine if she thought there was competition among ABS-CBN's most popular love teams, who were comprised of her contemporaries.

"I didn't like that there was a competing aspect to it. Parang sa akin back then, hindi ko siya nage-gets kung bakit may gano'n. So I was more just doing what I have to do," Nadine replied. 

Earlier in the video, the actress revealed that she does not like lying. 

"I can't lie kasi it's super obvious. I'd rather not lie kesa mahuli ako," Nadine admitted. 

The "Deleter" star said that she felt the competition was more forced on them by people, rather than a feeling that persisted among the six of them. 

"Nafi-feel ko lang talaga na pinagko-compete kami ng mga tao. Pero hindi ko siya iniisip," she added.

Nadine admitted that she is competitive, but was quick to say that "competition" was not on her mind whenever she thinks of the other two couples. 

"Ayoko. I was just really doing my own thing. Hindi ko din gets kung bakit kailangan may competition. Parang even until now, nakikita ko siya," she stressed. 

The actress has since been doing more solo projects, the latest was the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival entry that earned her a Best Actress award. 

Liza and Enrique have yet to announce a project together. Liza is currently based in Los Angeles, California where she is hoping she will have a career in Hollywood. 

Kathryn and Daniel last appeared in "2 Good 2 B True." They are reported to have another show this year, but each has been doing solo projects apart from starring and doing shows together. — Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel

WATCH: Nadine Lustre in new Bea Alonzo vlog

RELATED: 'Love teams can be deleted': Nadine Lustre's dad flexes her awards

BEA ALONZO

DANIEL PADILLA

ENRIQUE GIL

JADINE

JAMES REID

KATHNIEL

KATHRYN BERNARDO

LIZA SOBERANO

LIZQUEN

NADINE LUSTRE
