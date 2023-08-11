^

WATCH: Alessandra de Rossi, JM de Guzman in Netflix's 'What If?' trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 1:55pm
WATCH: Alessandra de Rossi, JM de Guzman in Netflix's 'What If?' trailer
Poster for Netflix's "What If?" starring Alessandra de Rossi and JM de Guzman
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Alessandra De Rossi and JM de Guzman star in the upcoming Netflix romance film "What If?" which will start streaming on the platform on September 7.

Key art and a trailer for the film were released, with the two actors shown as two newlyweds sharing a sweet moment. The handwritten title intrigues viewers when it asked the question of where the two protagonists' relationship will lead to.

The trailer begins with JM's character reciting his vows over scenes of the wedding itself followed by clips of them together.

The next scene sees the newlyweds on their way to a hillside-island honeymoon, with JM's character documenting their trip on his social media, which mildly bothers Alessandra's character Billie.

Billie also shares her wedding vows, however, there she seems to be a little insecure as she points out in future clips some riffs in their relationship just as the couple are stranded after being caught in a storm.

WATCH: Alessandra De Rossi, JM de Guzman in new Netflix romantic film

"I don't really know how to take care of anything," a crying Billie said holding a dead plant. "Or maybe I just don't deserve to be in any relationship... I can't even give what you want, how can you call that perfect?"

JM's character also appears to have some doubts when he says, "Gusto ko naman talaga marinig 'yung truth, pero 'di ko naman inakala na masakit."

The trailer does end on a high note though with clips of the couple enjoying their honeymoon, often hand-in-hand or right beside each other, before the title card is revealed.

"What If?" is directed by Emmanuel Quindo Palo and also stars Angie Castrence, Soliman Cruz, and Jett Pangan. Alessandra is also a producer on the film through her A World Of Our Own production company alongside Viva Films' Vincent del Rosario III and Veronique del Rosario-Corpus.

Alessandra most recently starred on Prime Video's "Walang KaParis" opposite her "Kita Kita" co-star Empoy Marquez while JM stars on the television show "The Iron Heart." — Video from the YouTube channel of Netflix Philippines

RELATED: 'Wala nang papantay': Sigrid Andrea Bernardo on reuniting Alessandra de Rossi, Empoy Marquez

ALESSANDRA DE ROSSI

EMMANUEL QUINDO PALO

JM DE GUZMAN

NETFLIX

NETFLIX PHILIPPINES
