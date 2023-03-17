Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez leveling up their chemistry for 'Walang KaParis'

MANILA, Philippines — Alessandra de Rossi has promised her chemistry with Empoy Marquez has been taken to a higher level after reuniting for "Walang KaParis."

De Rossi and Marquez grew popular as the "AlEmpoy" tandem following the success of the 2017 independent rom-com "Kita Kita" by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, who directs them again in this new film to be distributed by Prime Video.

"Walang KaParis" follows a Paris-based Filipino artist played by Marquez whose many past lovers do not compare to the mysterious muse of his paintings, until one day, a woman named Marie (de Rossi) appears and claims to be the subject of his work.

"Ibang AlEmpoy na kasi 'to, higher level na kami. 'Di na cutesy-cutesy ng 'Kita Kita' na short-lived romance with a tragedy," de Rossi told Philstar.com during a roundtable interview for the film. "Ito deep love na parang, 'How the hell?'" — a response that had Marquez quipping he wanted to hail a tricycle.

De Rossi also acknowledged that people grew fond of the AlEmpoy tandem because she and Marquez are both simple individuals, and was certain the same would apply to their new film; although Marquez joked that he wasn't actually part of the movie.

Bernardo also offered her input about reuniting the two, "Before kasi with 'Kita Kita'... at that time first time magkakakilala and the script was really adjusted for them. This time it's a level up from 'Kita Kita,' 'yung acting nila, and they're really portraying a different role."

"I think ang kailangan, because we became very close already lalo na silang dalawa, is hindi mag-best friend... kailangan i-unlearn nila 'yun for the shoot," Bernardo continued. "Kailangan ma-in love sa isa't isa, and that's really hard I think."

In what has been their nth collaboration of any kind since "Kita Kita," De Rossi said she and Marquez are still discovering more things about each other but would not divulge them, and directly at Marquez she said,"Di kita sisirain Empoy."

"Walang KaParis" — the second original Filipino movie on Prime Video after "Ten Little Mistresses" — will premiere globally on the streaming platform this March 23; "Kita Kita" will also begin streaming on Prime Video the same day.

