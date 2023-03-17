^

Entertainment

Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez leveling up their chemistry for 'Walang KaParis'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 6:17pm
Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez leveling up their chemistry for 'Walang KaParis'
Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez, popularly known as 'AlEmpoy'
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Alessandra de Rossi has promised her chemistry with Empoy Marquez has been taken to a higher level after reuniting for "Walang KaParis."

De Rossi and Marquez grew popular as the "AlEmpoy" tandem following the success of the 2017 independent rom-com "Kita Kita" by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, who directs them again in this new film to be distributed by Prime Video.

"Walang KaParis" follows a Paris-based Filipino artist played by Marquez whose many past lovers do not compare to the mysterious muse of his paintings, until one day, a woman named Marie (de Rossi) appears and claims to be the subject of his work.

"Ibang AlEmpoy na kasi 'to, higher level na kami. 'Di na cutesy-cutesy ng 'Kita Kita' na short-lived romance with a tragedy," de Rossi told Philstar.com during a roundtable interview for the film. "Ito deep love na parang, 'How the hell?'" — a response that had Marquez quipping he wanted to hail a tricycle.

Related: Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez reunite in new romantic drama 'Walang KaParis'

De Rossi also acknowledged that people grew fond of the AlEmpoy tandem because she and Marquez are both simple individuals, and was certain the same would apply to their new film; although Marquez joked that he wasn't actually part of the movie.

Bernardo also offered her input about reuniting the two, "Before kasi with 'Kita Kita'... at that time first time magkakakilala and the script was really adjusted for them. This time it's a level up from 'Kita Kita,' 'yung acting nila, and they're really portraying a different role."

"I think ang kailangan, because we became very close already lalo na silang dalawa, is hindi mag-best friend... kailangan i-unlearn nila 'yun for the shoot," Bernardo continued. "Kailangan ma-in love sa isa't isa, and that's really hard I think."

In what has been their nth collaboration of any kind since "Kita Kita," De Rossi said she and Marquez are still discovering more things about each other but would not divulge them, and directly at Marquez she said,"Di kita sisirain Empoy."

"Walang KaParis" — the second original Filipino movie on Prime Video after "Ten Little Mistresses" — will premiere globally on the streaming platform this March 23; "Kita Kita" will also begin streaming on Prime Video the same day.

RELATED: Spotlight on Filipino camp, costume design: 'Ten Little Mistresses' review

ALESSANDRA DE ROSSI

EMPOY MARQUEZ

KITA KITA

PRIME VIDEO

SIGRID ANDREA BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Issa Pressman, James Reid holding hands pic revives romance rumors

Issa Pressman, James Reid holding hands pic revives romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
A photo of James Reid and Issa Pressman holding hands revived romance rumors between the two. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Maggie Wilson says cyber-libel charges from camp of ex Vic Consunji's new alleged partner junked

Maggie Wilson says cyber-libel charges from camp of ex Vic Consunji's new alleged partner junked

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Model Maggie Wilson revealed that a cyber-libel filed against her by Rachel Carrasco's friend was junked. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo's Manila concert ticket prices almost the same as Harry Styles'

Sarah Geronimo's Manila concert ticket prices almost the same as Harry Styles'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo is indeed one of the country's brightest pop stars!
Entertainment
fbtw
How much is Viva worth? Vincent del Rosario III answers

How much is Viva worth? Vincent del Rosario III answers

By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
My recent conversation with Viva Communications, Inc. president and CEO Vincent del Rosario III for Batalk Channel’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kat Alano writes cryptic post after SC junks Vhong Navarro's rape, acts of lasciviousness cases

Kat Alano writes cryptic post after SC junks Vhong Navarro's rape, acts of lasciviousness cases

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
British-Filipino host-model Kat Alano wrote a cryptic post after the Supreme Court's (SC) Third Division ordered the dismissal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIST: ITZY's Manila 2023 fan meet ticket information, seat plan

LIST: ITZY's Manila 2023 fan meet ticket information, seat plan

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
ITZY consisting of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna are heading back to the Mall of Asia Arena on April 16 for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Iya Villania addresses safety concerns over family's small 2nd floor bedroom

Iya Villania addresses safety concerns over family's small 2nd floor bedroom

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Host-singer Iya Villania shared a look of her, her husband Drew Arellano, and their four kids' shared "bedroom," and had to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Moira Dela Torre hailed a 'living Barbie doll' with new look

Moira Dela Torre hailed a 'living Barbie doll' with new look

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre has been trending again for her body transformation. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Son Ye Jin, Dominique Cojuangco wear 'twinning' wedding gowns

Son Ye Jin, Dominique Cojuangco wear 'twinning' wedding gowns

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Gretchen Barretto and Tonyboy Cojuangco's daughter Dominique and Korean star Son Ye Jin wore the same gowns on their respective...
Entertainment
fbtw
'President Nadine' of her own company: Nadine Lustre launches new online businesses

'President Nadine' of her own company: Nadine Lustre launches new online businesses

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 hours ago
If multi-awarded actress Nadine Lustre hasn’t been very visible in the limelight lately, it is because she is very busy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with