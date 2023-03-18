'Wala nang papantay': Sigrid Andrea Bernardo on reuniting Alessandra de Rossi, Empoy Marquez

MANILA, Philippines — The tandem of Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez came back together under the helm of Sigrid Andrea Bernardo after the director took her chance at making another "AlEmpoy" movie.

De Rossi and Marquez had previously worked together on Bernardo's 2017 sleeper hit "Kita Kita" which became one of the most successful independent films in the country.

During a media roundtable interview for "Walang KaParis" — Bernardo's newest film where De Rossi and Marquez are starring again — the director reflected on the success of "Kita Kita" and how it weighed in on her decision to make a new film for the popular tandem.

"For me talaga I can never top 'Kita Kita.' Parang its an awakening din sa'kin na I have to reflect on it if I'm going to and if I will [do another AlEmpoy film], I have to embrace the success of 'Kita Kita' and not to be pressured just to tell a good story," said Bernardo.

De Rossi also chipped in to reiterate the director's thoughts, "You cannot beat 'Kita Kita,' wala nang papantay sa magic [niya]. Parang napaka-ungrateful naman kung gusto mo pa ng mas bongga pa roon. Pero kung magiging mas bongga naman ito, edi congratulations! Umabot!"

As a result it took Bernardo two years before she finally came to a decision and to even think of a good story for De Rossi and Marquez that will showcase their talents as actors.

Bernardo also acknowledged that her new movie will be compared to "Kita Kita," even saying "Walang KaParis" contains homage scenes to her previous film but will evoke a different feeling, "I just want to focus on telling a good story."

"Walang KaParis" follows a Paris-based Filipino artist Jojo (Marquez) whose many past lovers do not compare to the mysterious muse of his paintings, until one day a woman named Marie (De Rossi) appears and claims to be the subject of his work.

The film's premise is reminiscent of the Greek myth of Pygmalion and Galatea which in turn inspired the 2012 rom-com fantasy movie "Ruby Sparks" which also sees a fictional character come to life to meet her creator.

Bernardo told Philstar.com she's aware of "Ruby Sparks" though she had not seen it in a while and can't be sure how it compares to her movie, "It's still a love story, it's about taking risks in love, and loving someone even if that someone doesn't love you, so what are you going to do?"

The director expounded on that story by admitting in the past she believed a person will meet three people in their lives whom they will consider their soulmates; it doesn't necessarily have to be romantic, it could apply to one's mother, dog, or best friend.

"But if romance, iba na-feel mo eh... hindi siya love at first sight or feelings of lust," Bernardo ended. "So may naniniwala, may hindi naniniwala, and 'yung struggle ay 'is it important, and what is important in love?'"

"Walang KaParis" will premiere globally on Prime Video — the streaming platform's second-ever Filipino original film after "Ten Little Mistresses" — this March 23; "Kita Kita" will also begin streaming on the platform the same day.

