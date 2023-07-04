'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig to direct 2 'Narnia' movies for Netflix â€” reports

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig to direct 2 'Narnia' movies for Netflix — reports

Scene from "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe."

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who is set to storm global cinemas this July with "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie, is reportedly going to direct some "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies for streaming platform Netflix.

According to a New Yorker article, Gerwig has a deal with Netflix to write and direct at least two films based on the popular books by C. S. Lewis.

Meanwhile, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Gerwig is indeed attached to direct a "Narnia" movie for Netflix.

Netflix acquired the film and television rights for "Narnia" back in 2018 but have yet to announce any projects, even after reports of Gerwig's supposed involvement.

"Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come," said Netflix chief Ted Sarandos before when the platform acquired the "Narnia" rights.

Gerwig is best known for her Oscar-nominated films "Lady Bird" and "Little Women," which will be followed up by "Barbie."

But the fate of the film in the Philippines is still up in the air as the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board is currently deciding if the blockbuster will be allowed for commercial release.

The review of "Barbie" comes after Vietnam's decision to ban the film because of scenes with a map showing China's claims to territory in the South China Sea through its so-called nine-dash line.

"The Chronicles of Narnia" has been adapted into television series three times before in the past, while film adaptations of "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe," "Prince Caspian," and "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" were released between 2005 and 2010.

