Warner Bros commemorates 100th anniversary in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. (WB) is set to commemorate its 100th year anniversary in the Philippines as mallgoers will be able to experience the historic celebration with exciting activations, exclusive merchandise and special engagements for fans to enjoy.

For 100 years, WB has been a trailblazer, standing at the forefront of the entertainment industry, and is home to one of the most successful portfolios of brands with millions of fans worldwide. The WB 100 celebration aims to bring Filipino fans closer to the entertainment they love.

Customers will be able to step into 100 years of WB’s story with an animation studio experience, a costume area, a props studio, and a to-scale replica of the iconic WB water tower similar to the one in Burbank, California. Fans can also bring home the exclusive WB 100 collectibles and other commemorative merchandise.

The fan-focused campaigns will include a meet-and-greet with the classic Looney Tunes characters dressed as DC Super Heroes in fun and fresh collaborations. Numerous photo spots from iconic WB scenes will also be showcased all over the malls for fans to experience.

The experience kicked off at SM City North EDSA followed at SM City Fairview: July 10 – 22, SM City Novaliches: July 16 – 31, SM City San Lazaro: June 19 – 30, SM City BF Paranaque: June 13 – 20, SM City Sucat: June 23 - July 2, SM City Bicutan: July 7 – 16, SM City East Ortigas: July 28 – Aug 13, SM City San Mateo: Aug 4 – 20, SM City Marikina: Aug 18 – Sept 3, SM City Taytay: Aug 25 – Sept 10, and SM City Masinag: Sept 8 – 24.

From everyone’s childhood buddies to stories that allowed us to fall in love, and gave us comfort and strength: experience them again at SM Supermalls and get your hands on the wide range of WB 100th merchandise including a unique mash-up of Looney Tunes and DC.

