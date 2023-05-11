^

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan eyeing return in 'Freaky Friday' sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in "Freaky Friday"
MANILA, Philippines — A sequel to Disney's 2003 comedy "Freak Friday" is in the works, with Lindsay Lohan and newly-minted Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis looking to reprise their roles as the body-swapping mother-daughter duo.

The 2003 film is based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 children's book of the same name, in which a teenager swaps bodies with her mother. It was adapted into film twice by Disney before Lohan and Curtis' version, with Barbara Harris, Jodie Foster, Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann taking on the roles.

Disney also adapted the musical of the same name into a 2018 television movie; the 2003 movie's body swap occurs after Lohan and Curtis' characters read fortune cookies, which they got after a heated argument in a Chinese restaurant.

This Mark Waters-directed film, also starring Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray, took in nearly $161 million (P8.96 billion) at the global box office and has become a cult classic. Elyse Hollander has been tapped to write the sequel.

Curtis has been adamant about "Freaky Friday" getting a sequel.

"Something really touched a chord... I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made,'" said Curtis during the promotions of her film "Halloween Ends" last year.

"It's going to happen," Curtis said separately at this year's Producers Guild Awards. "Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it's going to happen.' It's going to happen."

Lohan shared the same sentiment with the New York Times, "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

Curtis recently won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," while former child actress Lohan is on a career comeback after appearing in Netflix's holiday movie "Falling for Christmas."

