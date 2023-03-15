Lindsay Lohan expecting first child with non-showbiz husband Bader Shammas

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with her first child with husband and financier Bader Shammas.

The 36-year-old made the announcement on social media by posting a photo of a small onesie with the words "coming soon..." written on it.

"We are blessed and excited!" Lohan had written in the caption along with several emojis — praying, a white heart, a baby, and a bottle; a representative for the actress further confirmed the news to several media outlets.

In a statement to TMZ, the former child actress also said she and Shammas are "very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

Among those who congratuled the couple were "Mean Girls" co-star Amanda Seyfried, "The Parent Trap" director Nancy Meyers, fellow Disney alum Bella Thorne, fashion designer Donatella Versace, socialite-entrepreneur Paris Hilton, and even the accounts of Barbie, TikTok and Instagram.

Lohan confirmed her marriage to Shammas last July 2022 after nearly being engaged for a year, saying at the time "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday."

The actress broke through Hollywood in her debut film "The Parent Trap" before going on to appear in other Disney movies like "Freaky Friday," "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" and "Herbie: Fully Loaded."

She is also known for her roles in "Mean Girls," "Just My Luck," and "I Know Who Killed Me," and after personal and legal troubles made a major comeback in the holiday film "Falling for Christmas" and the upcoming "Irish Wish" as a part of a multi-picture deal with Netflix.

