May the 4th be with you: Inspiring lines from 'Star Wars'

MANILA, Philippines — "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away..."

Some words were just made to be etched into history, and in the case of "Star Wars," the opening lines that precede the iconic title crawl as seen above is a staple for anyone who has remotely heard about the franchise.

The very first "Star Wars" film came out in 1977 and over the years emerged a still growing fandom devoted to the expansive universe first envisioned by filmmaker George Lucas.

Inspired by the famous lines uttered throughout the film series (and now shows) "May the Force be with you," fans gather annually on May 4 — May the Fourth (be with you) — to commemorate the legacy of "Star Wars."

Such is the power of a singular line to inspire an unofficial global holiday. Here's a list of lines from the "Star Wars" franchise which could lead to inspirations of different kind:

"May the Force be with you." (A New Hope - present)

The most popular quote from the films sounds so simple, but it also holds so much power just hearing it.

Characters from Obi-Wan Kenobi to different members of the Skywalker family have said the line, though most people forget the first character to ever say it was General Jan Dodonna (first played by the late Alex McCrindle) as the Rebels discussed the plans to attack the Death Star.

The fact that a scruffy smuggler like Han Solo can find himself to say the words, whether he believes them or not, shows how powerful the Force is — and the same can be applied to whatever source of belief a person looks to when they share it with others.

"Strike me down, and I will become more powerful than you could possibly imagine." (A New Hope)

These were among Obi-Wan's (played at the time by the late Alec Guinness) final words as he faced off against his old apprentice Darth Vader before he willingly fell at the Sith Lord's hands.

Like the previous quote, the power of the Force rings through Obi-Wan's as someone who understands and believes what lies beyond the physical world.

Vader stamping on Obi-Wan's cloak after he disappeared can be seen as the villain still yet to fully learn what the Force is, and is something people can take away when learning about what comes after death.

"I am one with the Force. The Force is with me." (Rogue One)

These lines by Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen) is a more modern take of "May the Force is with you," not just since it appeared in a movie nearly 40 years after "A New Hope" but because it is centered more on the self acknowledging the power of the Force.

Many people can be Force-sensitive and the Force exists even if others don't feel it, so to accept that there is natural power filling oneself with belief and strength is a personal show of faith.

"Do, or do not. There is no try." (The Empire Strikes Back)

Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) training with Yoda (voiced by Frank Oz) on Dagobah can be summarized in that singular line which many fans often quote whenever they hear the word "try."

As annoying as it sounds, especially when one remembers it originated from a two-foot green alien, sometimes the best thing to do is just commit and not have any second thoughts about it.

Above all, Yoda said this to Luke because the latter lacks faith and doesn't fully believe he is capable of immersing in the Force — and then Yoda lifts an X-Wing from the swamp.

"Never tell me the odds!" (The Empire Strikes Back)

Only Han Solo (Harrison Ford) would ever be so cocky enough to say such a line, even as asteroids were hurtling at his precious spaceship.

Cockiness aside, Solo might have learned something from Yoda's own quote because "odds" are only a distraction to completing a goal.

As the famous related saying goes, "ignorance is bliss," and one would be surprised how much they can achieve when they feel they aren't being held back.

"Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering." (The Phantom Menace)

The first prequel film gets a lot of flak, as do the entire philosophy of the Jedi when they were so oblivious to the rise of Darth Sidious.

Yet Yoda has a point again as he describes how one falls to darkness — people shouldn't be afraid and mad because such things only leads to people getting hurt, including themselves.

"The greatest teacher, failure is." (The Last Jedi)

The second sequel film also gets flak, but it has numerous more supporters than "The Phantom Menace" because of lines such as this one again by Yoda.

Like his own father, Luke still had much to learn about the Force and even more about being a master.

There is some absurdity in harnessing lightning to start a fire, but trust in Yoda to know "the true burden of all masters" by gaining experience from failing.

"No one's ever really gone." (The Last Jedi)

The line should count as coming from Luke Skywalker, even if it was just a Force projection facing Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) in a subtle nod to the death of Han Solo.

Han Solo does make somewhat of a return in "The Rise of Skywalker" and death means little in this universe when Jedi often return as ghosts, but Luke's words still hold true because people who have passed away are still around in some capacity, be it spiritually or in one's memories.

"Rebellions are built on hope." (Rogue One)

It should come as no surprise that a big theme of "Star Wars," apart from the battle between good and evil, is hope.

Luke Skywalker represented the new hope that was initially seen in his father Anakin, who did find redemption in the end, and the Rebel Alliance fully relied on hope to succeed against the Empire.

Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) initially did not want any part in the Rebels' efforts, but after opening her eyes she committed to the cause and gathered hundreds of fighters to fight even if it meant their own deaths.

"Life creates it, makes it grow. It's energy, surrounds us and binds us. Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter. You must feel the Force around you." (The Empire Strikes Back)

Many people continue to ask to define what the Force is, and Yoda's words to Luke is the perfect description to this day.

Luke explaining and teaching the Force to Rey (Daisy Ridley) in "The Last Jedi" comes close, but Yoda struck gold ever since he said his line in 1980.

There are still Han Solos and Jyn Ersos in the real world who only see the world with them as the priority, but seeing the energy that lies between everything and everyone can lead to further enlightenment.

