'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung Jae to star in new 'Star Wars' series

MANILA, Philippines — "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae has been cast in the leading role of the upcoming "Star Wars" Disney+ series "The Acolyte."

Online news site Deadline was the first to break the news of Lee's first major role in an American series.

The news comes just as Lee and the rest of the "Squid Game" crew enter the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards as heavy favorites to win several accolades, with Lee himself up for Outstanding Lead Actor - Drama.

His co-star Jung Ho-yeon, who is up for Oustanding Supporting Actress - Drama, is also presenting at the Emmy Awards.

"The Acolyte" takes place a century before the events of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," when the Republic believed it was at its peak and the Jedi felt strong as the Sith were nowhere to be seen.

In the "Star Wars" universe, acolytes are Force-sensitive individuals who receive training from Sith Lords. The show will also take heavy inspiration from the "Star Wars: The High Republic" series of content by Lucasfilm.

Also in the cast are Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith, with "Russian Doll" co-creator Leslye Headland tapped as showrunner as well as directing and writing several episodes.

Lee's directorial debut "The Hunt," which he also starred in, recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival but was not in the main competition; it has already appeared commercially in South Korea and is set for a global wide release.

