Jude Law to star in 'Star Wars' series by 'Spider-Man' director Jon Watts

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming "Star Wars" series to be helmed by Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man" movies Jon Watts has been given an official title and its first cast member, British actor Jude Law.

The show has been given the name "Skeleton Crew," departing from its code name "Grammar Rodeo." The premiere date is reportedly in 2023, but is still keeping plot details under wraps.

"Skeleton Crew" will take place after the events of "Return of the Jedi" after the fall of the Empire. It will be in the tone of a classic coming-of-age adventure film of the ’80s.

The casting process has already begun for four children around the ages of 11 and 12 years old.

"[It's about] a group of kids who are about ten years old who gets lost in the Star Wars universe,” Watts teased. "It stars four kids but it’s not a kids show.”

Watts will also be executive producing alongside longtime "Star Wars" backer Dave Filoni and "The Mandalorian" showrunner Jon Favreau.

Law most recently appeared in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," reprising his role of a young Albus Dumbledore.

