New 'Star Wars' video game in the works

MANILA, Philippines — Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games have teamed up in order to produce a brand new action-adventure video game in the "Star Wars" universe set to a new original story.

The relatively new Skydance had previously teamed up with Marvel Entertainment to create a brand new game with also an original story involving Marvel characters, marking this "Star Wars" collaboration the group's second major project. Skydance president Amy Hennig said the original "Star Wars" film was instrumental to her growth, "[It] essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly."

Douglas Reilly, Vice President at Lucasfilm Games expressed how they were thrilled to be working with Amy, as they look forward to expanding the the world of "Star Wars."

Numerous "Star Wars" video games have found great success with gamers and fans alike, examples being "Star Wars Battlefront" and "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." Amy has been in the video games industry since the 1980s, with her early years spent at Nintendo and Electronic Arts (EA). As creative director for Naughty Dog, she contributed to the "Jak and Daxter" and "Uncharted" series. She was actually attached to create a "Star Wars" game called "Project Ragtag" with Visceral Games, however mother company EA closed the studio down and the project given away. Amy would then start a small studio attempting to explore virtual reality games before landing her current job at Skydance.

