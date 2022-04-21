^

Entertainment

New 'Star Wars' video game in the works

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 10:51am
New 'Star Wars' video game in the works
Promotional material for "Star Wars"
Walt Disney Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games have teamed up in order to produce a brand new action-adventure video game in the "Star Wars" universe set to a new original story.

The relatively new Skydance had previously teamed up with Marvel Entertainment to create a brand new game with also an original story involving Marvel characters, marking this "Star Wars" collaboration the group's second major project. Skydance president Amy Hennig said the original "Star Wars" film was instrumental to her growth, "[It] essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly."

Douglas Reilly, Vice President at Lucasfilm Games expressed how they were thrilled to be working with Amy, as they look forward to expanding the the world of "Star Wars."

Related Stories: First Filipino-made shooting game to launch next year

Numerous "Star Wars" video games have found great success with gamers and fans alike, examples being "Star Wars Battlefront" and "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." Amy has been in the video games industry since the 1980s, with her early years spent at Nintendo and Electronic Arts (EA). As creative director for Naughty Dog, she contributed to the "Jak and Daxter" and "Uncharted" series. She was actually attached to create a "Star Wars" game called "Project Ragtag" with Visceral Games, however mother company EA closed the studio down and the project given away. Amy would then start a small studio attempting to explore virtual reality games before landing her current job at Skydance.

RELATED: The Philippines takes prominence in Tom Holland hit film 'Uncharted'

STAR WARS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Baka puso niya iba ang kulay': Sharon Cuneta reacts to friend Darryl Yap's 'Lenlen' videos

'Baka puso niya iba ang kulay': Sharon Cuneta reacts to friend Darryl Yap's 'Lenlen' videos

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta revealed that she holds no grudges against her friend, director Darryl Yap, who has been...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elon Musk denies threesome with Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's house

Elon Musk denies threesome with Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's house

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
Actor Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard is currently underway, and among those who may take the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Verzosa turns emotional over breakup topic amid split rumors with Jake Cuenca

Kylie Verzosa turns emotional over breakup topic amid split rumors with Jake Cuenca

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actress and beauty queen Kylie Verzosa turned emotional during the live episode of ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" yesterday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Where to watch, livestream Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night

Where to watch, livestream Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel is set to broadcast live the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night on April...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's not like that anymore': Regine Velasquez admits having singing difficulties

'It's not like that anymore': Regine Velasquez admits having singing difficulties

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez admitted that she’s now having difficulties in singing.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Review: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum chemistry palpable in 'The Lost City'

Review: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum chemistry palpable in 'The Lost City'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock is back on the big screen with Channing Tatum in the adventure movie “The Lost Ci...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rob's ex Blac Chyna sues Kardashians for $100M

Rob's ex Blac Chyna sues Kardashians for $100M

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
For those still trying to keep up with the Kardashians, the family is currently in the middle of a multi-million defamation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Noli De Castro back on TV

Noli De Castro back on TV

By Roseanne Ramos | 11 hours ago
Noli De Castro is back on television to headline ABS-CBN’s new public affairs show, KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan, which features...
Entertainment
fbtw
Xian Lim keeps his word to play more engaging characters

Xian Lim keeps his word to play more engaging characters

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Aside from writing, directing and performing, Xian Lim enjoys acting and the creative process that comes with it.
Entertainment
fbtw
What it means to be sexy for these Vivamax female stars

What it means to be sexy for these Vivamax female stars

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
The female stars of the newest Vivamax series Iskandalo shared what it means to be sexy and their thoughts on being viewed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with