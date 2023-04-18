Alden Richards, Julia Montes show 'natural chemistry' for new film

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards and Kapamilya actress Julia Montes are teaming up for an upcoming romantic-drama film titled, “Five Break-Ups And A Romance.”

The film is written and to be directed by Irene Emma Villamor, the mind behind films such as “Sid & Aya,” “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” "On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets,” and “Ulan.”

Irene remarked that while the Julia-Alden tandem is an unconventional pairing, both are good actors who are committed to the craft and are very much willing to work with her and the whole production team to bring this story to life. So fans of both stars can expect that they will be giving it their all.

She also shared her excitement in working with the pair, citing their natural chemistry and acting skills.

It's official! "Five Break-Ups And A Romance" is COMING SOON!



Starring Alden Richards and Julia Montes. Written and directed by Irene Emma Villamor.



????The B Hotel Quezon City | Apr. 18, 2023#FiveBreakUpsAndARomance#AldenJuliaMediaAnnouncement#AldenRichards#JuliaMontes pic.twitter.com/EZK2zX6Z4E — Cornerstone Entertainment (@cornerstone_ofc) April 18, 2023

“We have done just one reading pa lang at sobrang dami na namin na-discuss about the concept so nakaka-excite makita paano nila bubuhayin 'yung mga characters sa script,” she said.

“Five Break-Ups And A Romance” is a romantic-drama film that aims to elevate the traditional Filipino romance genre to a new and more mature level. The film deals with the complexities of romance and relationships in the modern era. The gleaming skyscrapers of Singapore and Manila’s Bonifacio Global City will primarily serve as the backdrop of the modern love story.

CS Studios (under the leadership of Cornerstone Entertainment President Erickson Raymundo), will be partnering with GMA Pictures (under the direction of GMA Films President Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes and GMA First Vice President for Program Management Joey Abacan) and Myriad (Alden Richards’ production company) to produce the film. Former Star Cinema Managing Director Malou N. Santos is also involved in the project as a consultant.

