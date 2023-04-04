WATCH: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' drops second official trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Sony Pictures Animation has dropped a brand new trailer for its upcoming comic book film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

The trailer begins with Miles Morales, again voiced by Shameik Moore, reintroducing himself as his universe's Spider-Man which he tries to balance with his personal life — school grades, discussions with his parents Jefferson and Rio (Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez), and meeting new villain The Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

Clips from previous trailers are then shown where Gwen Stacy's Spider-Woman (Filipino-American Hailee Steinfeld returning from the first film) introduces Miles to a universe full of Spider-People, among them an elite group formed by Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac).

The group known as Spider-Force is tasked with protecting the Multiverse; naturally Miles is curious to join, by Miguel cautions against it even with Peter B. Parker (a returning Jake Johnson) asking to cut Miles some slack; in Peter B's reintroduction it's confirmed he has a baby named Mayday who has spider-like powers of her own.

"Miles, being Spider-Man is a sacrifice... you have a choice between saving one person and saving every world," Miguel tells Miles over clips of Gwen losing her version of Peter and Jefferson falling from a construction site.

Miles protests that Spider-Man is capable of doing both, but Peter B. explains that if it wasn't for personal sacrifices they wouldn't be able to commit to their hero personas.

A chase then ensues of Miguel going after Miles who is adamant of forging his own way, "Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go... Nah, imma do my own thing."

The trailer ends with an infinite number of Spider-People recreating the Spider-Man Pointing meme before joining in the chase for Miles, even interrupting a therapy session where one Spider-Man reflects on the death of Uncle Ben.

Also lending their voices in this sequel are Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya and Jorma Taccone.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the first of two planned sequels to the Oscar-winning film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," will come out in June 2023. — Video from Sony Pictures' YouTube channel

RELATED: WATCH: More Spider-People appear in new 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer