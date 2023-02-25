^

'Unbreak My Heart' stars enjoy scenic Switzerland; Jeremiah Lisbo joins cast

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 3:58pm
"Unbreak My Heart" stars in Switzerland. Joshua Garcia and Gabbi Garcia poses for a photo (left) while Gabbi and Jeremiah Lisbo (far right) bonds with Richard Yap's family.
MANILA, Philippines — Jeremiah Lisbo is seen in a snap with Gabbi Garcia in Switzerland. He joins the cast of "Unbreak My Heart," which is currently shooting in the popular European country. 

The series reunites Richard Yap and Jodi Sta. Maria after working in several shows and movies, most notably in "Be Careful With My Heart." It also pairs Joshua Garcia and Gabbi Garcia for the first time. 

In several photos shared on the social media pages of Viu Philippines, the stars of the upcoming romantic-drama are seen bonding on their working trip. 

Many of them took their mandatory selfies or picture with the famous lake that appeared in the hit Korean drama "Crash Landing on You" as background. 

Gabbi and Jeremiah were also seen bonding with Richard's family on the sidelines. Jodi and Joshua Garcia also shared their selfies together. 

Apart from these, behind-the-scenes photos from the show were also posted. 

The upcoming drama is a welcome development as it is a collaboration of two major networks, GMA-7 and ABS-CBN, who are known to be fierce competitors. It is also hoped to be one of the many more collaborations between the networks and streaming site Viu. 

