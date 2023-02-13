^

'Komportable at kampante': Kapuso Gabbi Garcia on working with Kapamilya Joshua Garcia

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 4:38pm
Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia expressed her excitement to work with Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia in the series “Unbreak My Heart.”

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during her meet and greet in “Panahon sa Taiwan” event in Makati City last weekend, Gabbi said she and Joshua are already friends so they are comfortable to work with each other. 

“Actually before pa kaming magka-work for ‘Unbreak My Heart,’ matagal na kaming nagkakasama sa mga private get together ng friends. Matagal na kaming magkakilala ni Josh. We hangout a couple of times na rin kaya when we found out na we’re working together, komportable at kampante na rin kami,” she said.  

“No'ng nagkausap kami, ang unang tinanong ko sa kanya kung kumusta. Happy kami pareho na magka-work kami kasi magkakilala na kami tsaka konting effort na lang, kumbaga sa getting to know stage kasi komportable na kami sa isa’t isa,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Gabbi said that viewers will surely be hooked on the first series of the GMA-7 and ABS-CBN partnership.

“Bukod sa ang dami naming artista do'n, ‘yong storya. Kahit ako nong nabasa ko, nagulat din ako. Ang intense ng storya at talagang dadalhin kayo kung saan-saan pagdating sa emosyon. And siyempre it will be shot in Switzerland and Italy. Nando'n na si Josh at Ate Jodi, susunod na ko sa kanila,” she said. 

Taiwan recently held its 2nd leg event for “Panahon sa Taiwan with Gabbi Garcia” last Saturday at the Glorietta 2 Palm Drive Activity Center in Makati. The event highlighted the extension of the visa-free policy for Filipinos, allowing them to enjoy an effortless and affordable travel to Taiwan.

The event showcased Gabbi’s recent experience in Taiwan, including her visit to the cherry blossoms, Taiwan Lantern Festival, her MRT train ride experience, shopping at Ximending, and her Contribution Award from the Taiwan Tourism Bureau.

The cherry blossoms in Taiwan are considered one of the most beautiful sights in the country and are perfect for those who want to experience it. With only two hours away from the Philippines, Filipinos can enjoy a visa-free entry to Taiwan, making it much more affordable than going to other countries to see the pink blooms.

Attending the event were Ambassador Peiyung Hsu, Representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines and Taiwan Tourism Bureau KL Office Director Abe Chou Shih Pi.

This coming March 19, Gabbi Garcia will have her first “Meet & Greet” in Taipei at the National Taiwan Science Education Center from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm to meet the Filipino community and her supporters.

RELATED'Kapamilya, Kapuso together': ABS, GMA collaborate to produce Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap 'Unbreak My Heart' series

Recommended
