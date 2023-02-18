'The Marvels' drops teaser poster, delayed from July to November 2023

Composite image of (from left) Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and Teyonnah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios has released the first teaser poster for its upcoming movie "The Marvels," while also announcing the film would be coming out in November 2023 rather than July as initially planned.

"The Marvels" serves as a sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," where the titular Avenger, played by Brie Larson, will interact with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau from "WandaVision" and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan from "Ms. Marvel." Larson appeared in the post-credits of the latter's finale.

A November release is not unusual for Marvel because "Thor: The Dark World," "Doctor Strange," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Eternals," and last year's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" all came out in that calendar week.

Higher. Further. Faster. Together.



Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, coming to theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/zSlozSfQrz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 17, 2023

This new development means "The Marvels" will be coming out a week after "Dune Part Two" and a week before "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and "Trolls 3," making November a blockbuster month at the cinemas.

The July spot vacated by the Marvel movie will now be occupied by "Haunted Mansion," which now moves up from its August release date.

Based on a theme park ride, the movie has an ensemble cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish.

"Haunted Mansion" — the second to be inspired by the theme park ride after the 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy — has no direct competitors at the theaters save for "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," which will come a week before its release.

