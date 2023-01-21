After BAFTA nod, 'Triangle of Sadness,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' return to PH cinemas

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon plays Abigail, a toilet manager on a cruise ship who gets stranded on a deserted island in Ruben Östlund’s social satire "Triangle of Sadness." The film won the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.

MANILA, Philippines — Lovers of good films are given a second chance if they have yet to see award-winning films "Triangle of Sadness" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

The two critically acclaimed films are set to make a comeback on Philippine cinemas on January 25.

Film distributor and production company TBA Studios announced the good news on its Instagram.

"We have felt the continuous love and support of cinema-goers since we released 'Triangle of Sadness' last November 30. We are happy to announce that 'Triangle of Sadness' is returning to the big screen at Cinema ‘76 Film Society and Powerplant Cinemas together with the award-winning 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' on Jan. 25, 2023!" the Instagram caption read.

Both films have earned nods at multiple award-giving bodies.

Michelle Yeoh won the Golden Globe Best Actress Award, among others, for her lead performance in the Daniels' multiversal sci-fi comedy "Everything Everywhere All At Once." She is again up for the award at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Award and the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

Similarly, Filipina actress Dolly de Leon has yet again picked another award after her historic Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress nomination that eventually went to Angela Bassett for the latter's role in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Dolly is nominated for her portrayal of Abigal in Ruben Ostlund's "Triangle of Sadness." She is the first-ever Filipina to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTA.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" premiered on Philippine cinemas last June 2022 while "Triangle of Sadness" was first screened last November.

RELATED: Dolly de Leon gets historic BAFTA nomination for 'Triangle of Sadness' portrayal