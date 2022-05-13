Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams open to do 'The Greatest Showman' sequel

MANILA, Philippnes — Actors Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams, who both starred in the 2017 musical film "The Greatest Showman," have expressed their interest in returning for a sequel should plans for such a project come up.

Williams told Variety that she would make another movie like "The Greatest Showman" "in a heartbeat," adding that she wished there was a sequel.

The actress said that the film "brought so much joy to so many people and to make people that happy... is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing," sharing her love for the movie as her daughter Matilda sings the songs and her mother listens to the soundtrack.

"I love making things for kids that are full of joy and positivity," she also said.

Upon hearing what Williams said, Jackman echoed her sentiments in an interview with People by saying he's always open, saying, "If they come up with a good idea. Yeah, I'm open!"

Jackman even joked that he was totally against sequels in every shape or form — "No more than nine films!" — in reference to his career-defining role as Wolverine in the "X-Men" franchise.

"The Greatest Showman" follows Jackman as P.T. Barnum and how he created his famous circus. Williams starred as his wife Charity, with Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson also in the cast.

The movie's soundtrack was constant chart-topper even months after its release featuring songs like "A Million Dreams," "Rewrite the Stars," and the Oscar-nominated "This Is Me."

