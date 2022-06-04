^

Movies

'Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool': 'Deadpool 3' writers give updates on planned sequel

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 2:45pm
'Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool': 'Deadpool 3' writers give updates on planned sequel
With over 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage, “Once Upon A Deadpool” is jam-packed with festive surprises that will open on January 16 in select cinemas nationwide.
20th Century Fox/Released

MANILA, Philippines — The writers of the upcoming "Deadpool 3" movie are assuring fans that the raunchy anti-hero portrayed by Ryan Reynolds will maintain his hilarious attitude even as the project finds themselves under Disney's supervision.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who also worked on the first two "Deadpool" movies, told Den of Geek that they were confident of keeping Deadpool's persona the same way, with the former even saying Disney was supportive in that regard.

"When it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke,’ Rhett shared. "I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven."

Paul added that “Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool.”

RELATED: WATCH: Kid-friendly 'Once Upon a Deadpool' trailer

What excited the pair even more apart from not having to tone down Deadpool to something more family-friendly is that because of Disney's acquisition of the character they will be able to make jokes about even more Marvel characters.

"It’s an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing," said Rhett, adding that they are finding the serendipity and the gold in Disney's acquisition of Fox and all its Marvel characters.

The "Deadpool" movies have previously poked fun at the X-Men, particularly Hugh Jackman's Wolverine as the actor has a friendly relationship with Ryan. The writers even took a stab at Ryan's previous stints in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and the disastrous "Green Lantern" film.

Director Shawn Levy, who worked with Ryan on "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project," will be helming "Deadpool 3" which has yet to release information on its cast, story, and release date.

Rhett even joked that he and Paul were working in a “secret vault under an ocean somewhere,” and admitted would love to see Chris Hemsworth's Thor face off against Deadpool.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds geeks out, blown away by ‘Red Notice’ co-stars

DEADPOOL

RYAN REYNOLDS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'West Side Story' breakout star Rachel Zegler joins 'Hunger Games' prequel movie
2 days ago

'West Side Story' breakout star Rachel Zegler joins 'Hunger Games' prequel movie

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Rachel Zegler, the breakout star of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake, has joined the cast of "The Hunger Games"...
Movies
fbtw
Filipina Dolly de Leon gets Oscar buzz for superb acting in Cannes 2022 winning film
4 days ago

Filipina Dolly de Leon gets Oscar buzz for superb acting in Cannes 2022 winning film

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Worldwide acclaim is expected to follow the admiration that Filipino actress Dolly De Leon gained at the 2022 Cannes...
Movies
fbtw
South Korea has big Cannes night with actor, director awards
6 days ago

South Korea has big Cannes night with actor, director awards

By Deborah Cole | 6 days ago
Star film-maker Park Chan-wook clinched the best director award for his erotic crime movie "Decision To Leave" while Song...
Movies
fbtw
South Korea's Song Kang-ho wins best actor prize in Cannes
6 days ago

South Korea's Song Kang-ho wins best actor prize in Cannes

6 days ago
Song, who also starred in the Oscar- and Cannes-winning "Parasite", plays a good-hearted "broker" trying to sell the infant...
Movies
fbtw
Margot Robbie to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel
14 days ago

Margot Robbie to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
An Olympic ice skater, Queen Elizabeth, a famous doll, and now a heist woman — Margot Robbie is widening her range...
Movies
fbtw
Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' tests appeal of movie 'multiverse'
May 5, 2022 - 3:01pm

Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' tests appeal of movie 'multiverse'

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | May 5, 2022 - 3:01pm
The highly anticipated "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" sends Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer hopping...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with