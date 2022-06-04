'Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool': 'Deadpool 3' writers give updates on planned sequel

MANILA, Philippines — The writers of the upcoming "Deadpool 3" movie are assuring fans that the raunchy anti-hero portrayed by Ryan Reynolds will maintain his hilarious attitude even as the project finds themselves under Disney's supervision.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who also worked on the first two "Deadpool" movies, told Den of Geek that they were confident of keeping Deadpool's persona the same way, with the former even saying Disney was supportive in that regard.

"When it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke,’ Rhett shared. "I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven."

Paul added that “Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool.”

What excited the pair even more apart from not having to tone down Deadpool to something more family-friendly is that because of Disney's acquisition of the character they will be able to make jokes about even more Marvel characters.

"It’s an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing," said Rhett, adding that they are finding the serendipity and the gold in Disney's acquisition of Fox and all its Marvel characters.

The "Deadpool" movies have previously poked fun at the X-Men, particularly Hugh Jackman's Wolverine as the actor has a friendly relationship with Ryan. The writers even took a stab at Ryan's previous stints in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and the disastrous "Green Lantern" film.

Director Shawn Levy, who worked with Ryan on "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project," will be helming "Deadpool 3" which has yet to release information on its cast, story, and release date.

Rhett even joked that he and Paul were working in a “secret vault under an ocean somewhere,” and admitted would love to see Chris Hemsworth's Thor face off against Deadpool.

