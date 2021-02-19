WATCH: New 'Mortal Kombat' releases trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Have you seen the trailer of the newest iteration of "Mortal Kombat"? It brings all the feels and more action and gore than the 1995 movie, sans Cary Tagawa ominously uttering the iconic line "Your soul is mine" or a grey-haired Raiden played by Christopher Lambert. Notably absent is fan favorite, the showoff Johnny Cage.

The usual suspects are there like Raiden, Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Shang Tsung, Kano, Jaxx, Prince Goro, Sub-Zero, Scorpion and Sonya Blade. But there's the legend of a birthmark and an MMA (Mixed martial Arts) fighter born with it named Cole Young. Who is he? This is one of the reasons to watch the latest version of the beloved video game turned into movies in the 1990s. There's the less popular sequel in 1997 titled "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation."

The newly released trailer shows how Cole, an MMA fighter, suddenly gains a clue to his mysterious dragon birthmark. Sonya Blade relays how her team was tracking down a wanted fugitive in Brazil "who tore her unit in seconds." It then shows Sub-Zero turning the right hand of his opponent into ice and methodically breaks it, crippling him in the process.

Sonya then tells Cole about a "great tournament of champions" that was being held throughout history. It also provided some sneak peek at Outworld, a parallel world to Earthrealm ruled by the ruthless Emperor Shang Tsung. Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, is shown wearing his straw hat with his trademark "lightning" eyes.

A face-off between Sub-Zero and Scorpion towards the end of the trailer had fans talking.

The diverse international ensemble includes Lewis Tan (“Deadpool 2,” Netflix’s “Wu Assassins”) as Cole Young; Jessica McNamee (“The Meg”) as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson (“Bombshell”) as Kano; Tadanobu Asano (“Midway”) as Lord Raiden; Mehcad Brooks (TV’s “Supergirl”) as Jackson “Jax” Bridges; Ludi Lin (“Aquaman”) as Liu Kang; with Chin Han (“Skyscraper”) as Shang Tsung; Joe Taslim (“Star Trek Beyond”) as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero; and Hiroyuki Sanada (“Skyscraper”) as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion. Also featured are Max Huang as Kung Lao; Sisi Stringer as Mileena; Matilda Kimber as Emily Young; and Laura Brent as Allison Young.

At the helm is award-winning Australian commercial filmmaker Simon McQuoid, who makes his feature directorial debut. Backing him up are some of the biggest names in the superhero action genre. His co-producers are James Wan (“The Conjuring” universe films, “Aquaman”), Todd Garner (“Into the Storm”), and E. Bennett Walsh (“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”).

McQuoid directed from a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham (“Wonder Woman 1984”), from a story by Oren Uziel (“Mortal Kombat: Rebirth”) and Russo, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Jeremy Stein and Larry Kasanoff served as executive producers.

New Line Cinema presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, “Mortal Kombat.” The film will be released in Philippine cinemas soon and distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.