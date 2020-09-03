Metro Manila's first drive-in cinema to open next week

MANILA, Philippines — SM Cinema recently announced that the first drive-in cinema in Metro Manila will be opening on September 9 in SM Mall of Asia.

In its Facebook page, SM Cinemas said that tickets for Movies By The Bay are now on sale for the movies "Train 2 Busan: Peninsula" and "Unhinged."

"TICKETS NOW ON SALE for The SM Cinema Drive-in Mall of Asia starting this September 9, 2020," SM Cinema wrote.

The cinema reminded patrons that all tickets must be purchased online.

"All ticket purchases must be through the website. Tickets will NOT be sold at the venue," it said.

A maximum of four persons per vehicle is only allowed.

The cinemas first offered the drive-in theater experience in SM City Pampanga. It utilizes parking spots as locators and a specific FM radio frequency for audio.

