KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Metro Manila's first drive-in cinema to open next week
A first in the Philippines, in the drive-in theater, guests will be assigned their own parking spots to be guided by traffic marshalls.
SM Cinemas/Released
Metro Manila's first drive-in cinema to open next week
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 3, 2020 - 12:34pm

MANILA, Philippines —  SM Cinema recently announced that the first drive-in cinema in Metro Manila will be opening on September 9 in SM Mall of Asia.  

In its Facebook page, SM Cinemas said that tickets for Movies By The Bay are now on sale for the movies "Train 2 Busan: Peninsula" and "Unhinged."

 

???? TICKETS NOW ON SALE for The SM Cinema Drive-in Mall of Asia starting this September 9, 2020! ????????????????????????????????????...

Posted by SM Cinema on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

 

"TICKETS NOW ON SALE for The SM Cinema Drive-in Mall of Asia starting this September 9, 2020," SM Cinema wrote. 

The cinema reminded patrons that all tickets must be purchased online.

"All ticket purchases must be through the website. Tickets will NOT be sold at the venue," it said. 

A maximum of four persons per vehicle is only allowed. 

The cinemas first offered the drive-in theater experience in SM City Pampanga. It utilizes parking spots as locators and a specific FM radio frequency for audio.

RELATED: Philippines' first drive-in cinema opens

LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN NEW NORMAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
Disney shows first look at part-Filipino-inspired movie formerly starring Filipina actress
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Disney released an image of the Southeast Asian princess with a red cape while holding Kris, reportedly based on the most...
Movies
fbfb
10 days ago
WATCH: New 'Suicide Squad' movie reveals cast, sneak peek
10 days ago
Buckle up for the ultimate character reveals and sneak peek behind the scenes from James Gunn's “The Suicide Squad,”...
Movies
fbfb
10 days ago
WATCH: Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman' in new trailer
10 days ago
Straight out of DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, the teaser trailer of director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is...
Movies
fbfb
254 days ago
What next for 'Star Wars' after 'Rise of Skywalker' grand finale?
By Andrew Marszal | 254 days ago
"The Rise of Skywalker" dominated movie theaters this weekend. But diminishing box office returns, scathing reviews and a...
Movies
fbfb
255 days ago
Force is still with 'Star Wars,' which has a big North America opening
255 days ago
The force is clearly still with the galactic good guys, as "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" opened with a massive estimated...
Movies
fbfb
341 days ago
Sony, Marvel strike deal for new 'Spider-Man' film
341 days ago
Spider-Man will spin his web on the big screen once again.
Movies
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with