Philippines' first drive-in cinema opens

MANILA, Philippines — As people adopt new habits apt for the changing times, businesses are also compelled to innovate and deliver new ways for everyone to experience the activities they have always enjoyed. One of these is recapturing the essence and joy of watching a film inside the halls of a cinema.

While movie theaters still have yet to open, SM Cinema gives its patrons an opportunity to see upcoming films through its new out-of-home entertainment experience, the "Drive-in: Movies at Sundown."

A throwback to the good old days of drive-in theaters, the new drive-in cinema aims to become an avenue for safe and fun movie watching from the comfort of one's car.

Opening at SM City Pampanga Amphitheater, the “Movies at Sundown” allows guests to watch movies on the big screen while observing social distancing rules set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

Starting today, Friday, July 31, it will open to the general public featuring the movies’ “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula” and “My Spy."

A first in the Philippines, in the drive-in theater, guests will be assigned their own parking spots to be guided by traffic marshalls. Once settled, spectators can see the film of their choice on a 20m x 8m screen raised three feet above the ground, and will be asked to tune in to a specific frequency on their car’s FM radio to broadcast the audio straight into their vehicles.

Guests can also choose between the 6:30 p.m. or 8:50 p.m. schedules from July 31 to August 2. In the succeeding weeks, schedules will be every Thursday to Sundays at 6:45 p.m. For a ticket price of P400 per person, the cinematic experience is paired with a free regular popcorn, bottled water and Beef Franks from SnackTime.

To optimize the best view for all guests, two persons can be inside the car and a maximum of four guests will be allowed. Attendees must also be between the ages 21 and 59, pursuant to the safety guidelines set by the IATF. For added safety, viewers will also be asked to stay inside their vehicles with their masks on and practice social distancing all throughout the duration of the movie.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance at Smtickets.com to ensure an uninterrupted viewing experience. No tickets will be sold at the venue, and viewers are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled screening.

