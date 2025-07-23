'Emong' a tropical storm within hours as LPA slightly nears PAR

An illustration based on a satellite image rendering showing two tropical cyclones, Emong and Dante, within the Philippine area of responsibility.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone “Emong” strengthened into a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon, July 23, PAGASA reported.

In its 4 p.m. update, PAGASA said Emong’s sustained winds have increased to 65 kilometers per hour (kph), up from 45 kph earlier. It now carries gusts of up to 80 kph, higher than the 55 kph recorded at 11 a.m.

Emong intensified to a tropical storm at around 2 p.m. and was last tracked 120 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, moving southwest at 20 kph.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm “Dante” remains inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), located about 845 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Dante continues to move north-northwest at 25 kph.

While still outside PAR, the low-pressure area 2,230 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon is inching closer to Philippine waters and is highly likely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

As of 11 a.m., PAGASA has raised Wind Signal No. 1 over several areas in Luzon due to Emong, with possible changes as the storm further intensifies.

According to a 4 p.m. advisory, Emong continues to sweep through parts of Northern Luzon, bringing rains and gusty winds to the Ilocos and Cordillera regions.

These conditions may lead to flooding and landslides, especially during periods of intense rainfall. Winds associated with the storm may pose minimal to minor threats to life and property.

Cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms are also expected over the Cagayan Valley, with similar risks of flash flooding and landslides due to moderate to heavy precipitation.

Most provinces in Luzon and Visayas, however, continue to face widespread monsoon rains from the southwest monsoon (habagat). Only some areas in Mindanao are reportedly affected, with projections of partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau will issue its next advisory by 5 p.m. The public is advised to rely only on official channels for updates.