^

Weather

'Emong' a tropical storm within hours as LPA slightly nears PAR

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 5:01pm
'Emong' a tropical storm within hours as LPA slightly nears PAR
An illustration based on a satellite image rendering showing two tropical cyclones, Emong and Dante, within the Philippine area of responsibility.
Windy.com; Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone “Emong” strengthened into a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon, July 23, PAGASA reported.

In its 4 p.m. update, PAGASA said Emong’s sustained winds have increased to 65 kilometers per hour (kph), up from 45 kph earlier. It now carries gusts of up to 80 kph, higher than the 55 kph recorded at 11 a.m.

Emong intensified to a tropical storm at around 2 p.m. and was last tracked 120 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, moving southwest at 20 kph.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm “Dante” remains inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), located about 845 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Dante continues to move north-northwest at 25 kph.

While still outside PAR, the low-pressure area 2,230 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon is inching closer to Philippine waters and is highly likely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

As of 11 a.m., PAGASA has raised Wind Signal No. 1 over several areas in Luzon due to Emong, with possible changes as the storm further intensifies.

According to a 4 p.m. advisory, Emong continues to sweep through parts of Northern Luzon, bringing rains and gusty winds to the Ilocos and Cordillera regions.  

These conditions may lead to flooding and landslides, especially during periods of intense rainfall. Winds associated with the storm may pose minimal to minor threats to life and property.

Cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms are also expected over the Cagayan Valley, with similar risks of flash flooding and landslides due to moderate to heavy precipitation.

Most provinces in Luzon and Visayas, however, continue to face widespread monsoon rains from the southwest monsoon (habagat). Only some areas in Mindanao are reportedly affected, with projections of partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. 

The state weather bureau will issue its next advisory by 5 p.m. The public is advised to rely only on official channels for updates.

DANTEPH

EMONGPH

HABAGAT

LOW PRESSURE AREA

PAGASA

TROPICAL STORM EMONG

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Dante' likely to intensify into tropical storm, fuel 'habagat' rains

'Dante' likely to intensify into tropical storm, fuel 'habagat' rains

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
While Tropical Depression “Dante” still remains distant from Philippine shores and land areas, PAGASA warned on...
Weather
fbtw
Red rainfall warning hits 3 provinces; Metro Manila among 10 under orange alert

Red rainfall warning hits 3 provinces; Metro Manila among 10 under orange alert

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
The southwest monsoon (habagat) is still expected to bring torrential rains and severe flooding over Zambales, Bataan and...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Dante'

LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Dante'

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Dante", the fourth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
Intense to torrential rain expected in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon in next 24 hours
play

Intense to torrential rain expected in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon in next 24 hours

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon are expected to see intense to torrential rain in the next 24 hours due to the effects...
Weather
fbtw
LPA strengthens into Tropical Depression Dante

LPA strengthens into Tropical Depression Dante

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
One of the low pressure areas brewing inside the Philippine area of responsibility developed into Tropical Depression Dante on...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Red rainfall warning up over Metro Manila, parts of Bulacan, Bataan

Red rainfall warning up over Metro Manila, parts of Bulacan, Bataan

1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised a red rainfall warning over Metro Manila, Bataan and several towns in Bulacan as heavy...
Weather
fbtw
2 LPAs within PAR under watch as habagat rains persist

2 LPAs within PAR under watch as habagat rains persist

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
PAGASA is now monitoring two low-pressure areas within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Monday, July 21.
Weather
fbtw
LPA 'medium' chance to intensify; Metro Manila, nearby provinces under orange rainfall warning

LPA 'medium' chance to intensify; Metro Manila, nearby provinces under orange rainfall warning

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Even as the country continues to reel from Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly Crising), another low-pressure area is brewing...
Weather
fbtw
List of areas affected by floods across Metro Manila

List of areas affected by floods across Metro Manila

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Flooding incidents have been reported across several major roads in Metro Manila due to persistent heavy rainfall. ...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with