Amihan to bring cloudy skies, rain to Luzon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 19, 2025 | 9:38am
Amihan to bring cloudy skies, rain to Luzon
People walk along a street during rain in Manila on Sept. 10, 2022.
AFP / stringer

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Luzon may experience cloudy skies and rains due to the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday, January 19.

PAGASA said that Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon may anticipate cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country could see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, driven by the easterlies.

PAGASA also warned of potential flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms caused by the easterlies

