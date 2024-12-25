^

Weather

Rains to persist until end of Christmas Day

Philstar.com
December 25, 2024 | 2:26pm
Rains to persist until end of Christmas Day
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos face a damp end to Christmas celebrations as state weather bureau PAGASA forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall will continue across Metro Manila and other regions until Thursday noon, December 26. 

According to PAGASA's 11 a.m. advisory, Metro Manila will face rainfall amounts of 50-100 millimeters through tomorrow amid the persistent downpour brought by the shear line and Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). 

An ITZC is a low-pressure band of clouds and thunderstorms that circles the Earth near the equator. 

The forecast of moderate to heavy rain extends beyond Metro Manila, casting a gray spell over neighboring provinces such as Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal. Heavier downpour is expected in Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes, which PAGASA said should brace for intense rainfall of up to 200 millimeters during this period.

"Forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas. Moreover, impacts in some areas may be worsened by significant antecendent rainfall," PAGASA said.

After Thursday noon, PAGASA forecasts the following rainfall patterns:

December 26 noon to Friday noon (December 27):

  • Heavy to intense rainfall (100-200mm): Aurora, Quezon, and Isabela
  • Moderate to heavy rainfall (50-100mm): Cagayan, Apayao, Camarines Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental

Friday noon to Saturday noon (December 28):

  • Heavy to intense rainfall (100-200mm): Cagayan and Isabela
  • Moderate to heavy rainfall (50-100mm): Apayao, Aurora, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental

