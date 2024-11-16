'Pepito' to make landfall in Catanduanes tonight

Satellite image shows Super Typhoon Pepito taken as of 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) is set to make landfall over the eastern coast of Catanduanes on Saturday night, November 16.

As of 7 p.m., Pepito was spotted over the coastal waters of Gigmoto, Catanduanes.

It is moving northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour, carrying peak winds of 195 kph near its center and gusts of up to 240 kph.

Wind signals

The following areas are under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 5

Catanduanes

northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Presentacion)

Areas under Signal No. 5 are facing extreme threats from typhoon-force winds of 185 kph or higher. A 12-hour warning lead time has been issued, where impacts on life and property could be devastating.

Signal No. 4

Camarines Norte

northern and southeastern portions of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, San Jose, Tigaon, Sagñay, Calabanga)

northeastern portion of Albay (City of Tabaco, Tiwi, Malinao, Malilipot, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu)

Typhoon-force winds ranging from 118 to 184 kph will impact areas under Signal No. 4. The threat to life and property is significant to severe in the areas.

Signal No. 3

Aurora

Polillo Islands

northern and eastern portions of mainland Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Lopez, Quezon, Perez, Alabat, Gumaca, Plaridel, Atimonan, Real, General Nakar, Infanta, Mauban, Sampaloc)

eastern portion of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla)

northeastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti)

rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Albay

northern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, City of Sorsogon, Gubat, Barcelona, Castilla, Casiguran, Pilar, Donsol)

Areas under Signal No. 3 may experience storm-force winds ranging from 89 to 117 kph. The areas will face a moderate to significant threat to life and property.

Signal No. 2

Luzon

Isabela

Quirino

Nueve Vizcaya

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Zambales

Bataan

Metro Manila

rest of Rizal the rest of Laguna, Cavite, the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, Burias Island, Ticao Island

rest of Sorsogon

Visayas

Northern Samar

northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Gandara)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo)

Gale-force winds ranging from 62 to 88 kph will affect areas under Signal No. 2, where impacts are expected to be minor to moderate.

Signal No. 1

Luzon

Mainland Cagayan

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Batangas

northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Naujan, Baco, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Gloria, Pola, City of Calapan, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay)

Romblon

rest of Masbate

Visayas

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar, Biliran, the northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)

northernmost portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands

northernmost portion of Iloilo (Carles)

Areas under Signal No. 1 will experience winds ranging from 39 to 61 kph. These regions are at minimal to minor risk.

Storm surge, sea conditions

Coastal areas in Ilocos Region, Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Marinduque, Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar and Eastern Samar could experience peak surges of more than 3 meters in the next 48 hours.

A gale warning has been hoisted over the eastern and southern seaboards of Luzon and eastern Visayas, with rough seas expected.

Dangerous sea conditions are expected in several coastal areas over the next 24 hours, according to PAGASA.

Waves could reach up to 14 meters along the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes.

Other areas at risk include the northern Camarines Norte and seaboards of Aurora, with waves up to 12 meters. The northern and eastern seaboards of Polillo Islands may see waves up to 10 meters, while Northern Quezon and Northern Samar could experience waves up to 9 meters.

The seaboards of Isabela, the remaining parts of Catanduanes, eastern Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon are expected to have waves up to 7 meters.

PAGASA said sea travel is considered risky for all types of vessels. It urged mariners to stay in port or find shelter until conditions improve.

Track, intensity outlook

Super Typhoon Pepito is set to make landfall in Catanduanes between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. tonight. The typhoon may pass close to the island, bringing the southern eyewall and dangerous conditions across most of the region.

After its approach to Catanduanes, Pepito is forecast to continue its west-northwest track, possibly near Calaguas Islands before reaching Polillo Islands by Sunday morning, November 17.

It will likely make landfall in northern Quezon or central Aurora by Sunday afternoon. Pepito will then move through northern Central Luzon and southern Northern Luzon, emerging over Pangasinan or La Union by late evening or early Monday, November 18.

While Pepito will weaken as it moves inland, it will remain a typhoon throughout its passage over Luzon. It is expected to move west-northwest over the West Philippine Sea and exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday afternoon.

Despite weakening, Pepito will still bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges to regions outside its direct landfall.