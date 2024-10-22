More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' intensifies

Satellite rending shows Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) taken as of 6 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 2 over seven areas in Luzon and Visayas as Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) has slightly intensified.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, the center of Kristine was located approximately 390 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte, and is moving west-northwestward at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

The storm currently boasts maximum sustained winds of 75 kph, with gusts reaching up to 90 kph. This marks a slight increase from earlier reports, which indicated peak winds only reaching 80 kph.

PAGASA also said the highest wind signal that may be issued due to Kristine is Signal No. 3.

Areas under cyclone warning

PAGASA raised the following Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS):

Signal No. 2, gale-force winds:

Luzon

Catanduanes

eastern portion of Camarines Norte

eastern portion of Camarines Sur

eastern portion of Albay

eastern portion of Sorsogon

Visayas

northeastern portion of Northern Samar

northern portion of Eastern Samar

Signal No. 1, strong winds:

Luzon

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

Oriental Mindoro

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

Romblon

rest of Camarines Norte

rest of Camarines Sur

rest of Albay

rest of Sorsogon

Visayas

rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group

The state weather bureau has advised households to avoid traveling by sea and air due to dangerous conditions in coastal waters during the storm.

Residents should also move essential furniture and equipment to elevated areas to prepare for potential flooding and ensure that mobile devices are fully charged.

In areas under Signal No. 1, PAGASA recommended that residents carry out necessary house repairs, clean drainage systems, and harvest crops as a precaution.

A gale warning is also now in effect for the northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon, the southern seaboard of southern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Visayas.

Due to hazardous sea conditions, mariners are advised to stay in ports or seek shelter while waiting for waves to subside.

Forecast track

PAGASA expected Kristine to further intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora on Wednesday evening, October 23.

The storm is also projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday, October 25.