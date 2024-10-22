More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' intensifies
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 2 over seven areas in Luzon and Visayas as Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) has slightly intensified.
As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, the center of Kristine was located approximately 390 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte, and is moving west-northwestward at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.
The storm currently boasts maximum sustained winds of 75 kph, with gusts reaching up to 90 kph. This marks a slight increase from earlier reports, which indicated peak winds only reaching 80 kph.
PAGASA also said the highest wind signal that may be issued due to Kristine is Signal No. 3.
Areas under cyclone warning
PAGASA raised the following Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS):
Signal No. 2, gale-force winds:
Luzon
- Catanduanes
- eastern portion of Camarines Norte
- eastern portion of Camarines Sur
- eastern portion of Albay
- eastern portion of Sorsogon
Visayas
- northeastern portion of Northern Samar
- northern portion of Eastern Samar
Signal No. 1, strong winds:
Luzon
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Abra
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- Isabela
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Aurora
- Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Metro Manila
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Rizal
- Quezon including Polillo Islands
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands
- Oriental Mindoro
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- rest of Camarines Norte
- rest of Camarines Sur
- rest of Albay
- rest of Sorsogon
Visayas
- rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte
Mindanao
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group
The state weather bureau has advised households to avoid traveling by sea and air due to dangerous conditions in coastal waters during the storm.
Residents should also move essential furniture and equipment to elevated areas to prepare for potential flooding and ensure that mobile devices are fully charged.
In areas under Signal No. 1, PAGASA recommended that residents carry out necessary house repairs, clean drainage systems, and harvest crops as a precaution.
A gale warning is also now in effect for the northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon, the southern seaboard of southern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Visayas.
Due to hazardous sea conditions, mariners are advised to stay in ports or seek shelter while waiting for waves to subside.
Forecast track
PAGASA expected Kristine to further intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora on Wednesday evening, October 23.
The storm is also projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday, October 25.
