Tropical Depression Julian set to intensify on Friday

Tropical Depression Julian is currently located 525 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes as of 11 am, September 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression "Julian" is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm by Friday, September 27, or the day after, within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

A low-pressure area intensified into a tropical depression early Friday morning, with PAGASA naming it "Julian."

The center of Julian was last spotted 525 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes, where it remains stationary. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph.

“The tropical depression will continue to intensify throughout the forecast period and may reach tropical storm category tonight or tomorrow morning. Furthermore, it may become a typhoon by Sunday,” PAGASA said in its weather forecast.

Julian is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands) and Isabela on Friday.

However, PAGASA has not raised any tropical cyclone wind signal yet.

Over the next five days, Julian is forecast to take a looping path over the waters east of Batanes and Cagayan.

PAGASA has warned that rough seas are expected over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the eastern seaboard of mainland Cagayan.

“Mariners of small sea vessels, including all types of motorbancas, are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels,” PAGASA said.

Seafarers in other parts of Cagayan and Isabela are also advised to exercise caution, as waters in those areas will be moderate.