LPA seen east of Batanes – PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) could form into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Estimated 715 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes, the LPA will be named Julian once it develops into a cyclone. It is already bringing scattered rains over Batanes.

PAGASA forecasters are also monitoring a tropical depression outside PAR and another LPA located 1,450 km east of Eastern Visayas.