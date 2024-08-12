'Habagat' to cause rains across Luzon

A satellite capture from the Japan Meteorological Agency's Himawari-9 IR1 satellite as of 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” on Monday is expected to bring rains over parts of Luzon and western portions of Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast for Monday, August 12, PAGASA said Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas and the Negros Island Region may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to habagat.

Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan may also expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the seasonal monsoon.

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for possible flooding and follow necessary safety precautions.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to isolated thunderstorms.

LPA. The bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area estimated at 1,375 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

However, it is not execpted to have a direct impact on the country’s weather nor will it intensify the southwest monsoon, PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said.