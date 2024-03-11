Philippines, EU team up to drive circular economy, tackle climate change

This photo taken on September 18, 2019 shows a woman sorting plastic items from piles of thrash to be sold at recycling shops in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the European Union (EU) on Monday launched a P3.67 billion program that aims to reduce waste and combat climate change.

The Green Economy Programme in the Philippines (GEPP) aims to improve waste management and support the country’s transition to a circular economy, or the model for production and consumption that minimizes waste and extends the life cycle of products.

The program also seeks to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy technologies and enhance energy efficiency measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The Philippines is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. It also faces a significant plastic waste problem.

“By prioritizing sustainable practices and being mindful of the utilization of natural resources throughout their life cycles, we can co-generate prosperity and resilience that benefits both present and future generations,” Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo–Loyzaga said during the launch.

“Ultimately, the benefits extend beyond the economy, impacting our own public health and well-being,” she added.

EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron said that the five-year initiative will enhance the capacity of the Philippines to live up to climate commitments, such as the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

Under this pledge, the Philippines aims to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030. However, a significant portion of this ambitious commitment relies on foreign funding and assistance.

Collab with gov’t, private sector

GEPP is designed to work with all levels of government and the private sector.

A policy dialogue platform will be established at the national level to facilitate the formulation of policies, support the development of a natural circular economy roadmap, and promote renewable energy and energy efficiency.

EU experts will work with local government units (LGUs) to help define and implement a circular economy, incorporating human rights and gender-responsive perspectives.

The pilot areas of the program include Baguio City, Caloocan City, Quezon City, Pasig City, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, Metro Manila, Ormoc City in Leyte, Davao City, Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte and Siargao Islands.

By 2028, GEPP will recycle and reintegrate into productive chains around 20,000 tons of plastic waste and have at least 30 LGUs implement separate collection systems for plastic waste for recycling.

The program also aims to create better conditions for investment and support waste reduction strategies and circular solutions of micro, small and medium enterprises.

“We will be looking at technologies that can address our waste or garbage through technologies on recycling, repurposing, upcycling. These are the technologies that can support our efforts towards a circular economy,” Environment Undersecretary Jonas Leones said.

GEPP will also support the creation of around 2,500 green jobs in businesses linked to the circular economy model.

The financing agreement for GEPP was signed in October 2023.

The project is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Expertise France with Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and International Finance Corporation (IFC).