^

Climate and Environment

DENR to establish marine research hub in Sta. Ana, Cagayan

Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 9:33am
DENR to establish marine research hub in Sta. Ana, Cagayan
Palaui cove in Sta. Ana, Cagayan
Philippine Star/Victor Martin

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Thursday it will set up a marine research station in Sta. Ana, Cagayan, the northeasternmost tip of Luzon

Sta. Ana town is one of six sites chosen by the DENR for its marine research hub project, which aims to boost ocean science and resource management strategies in the country.

“Sta Ana, Cagayan will be the northernmost site to serve as sentinel covering the Northern Philippine Sea marine biogeographic region,” DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said.

Sta. Ana is home to the Palaui Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, which covers 1,008 hectares of coral reefs, 472 hectares of seagrasses and 102 hectares of mangroves. 

Citing research by the University of the Philippines-Marine Science Institute (UPMSI), Loyzaga highlighted the resilience of corals in the northern Philippines to climate change. 

“This project is so important that is why we are working with the UPMSI to create further studies in collaboration with the community, and we would like this to be a center of education so that we know why we need to protect the area,” she said.

In October 2023, Loyzaga said they discussed a partnership with the agency’s Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) and the UPMSI on the establishment of a DENR marine research station on Pag-Asa Island in Kalayaan town, Palawan. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

vuukle comment

CAGAYAN

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

MARINE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Groups hail DOJ move to charge tanker owner in Mindoro oil spill
6 days ago

Groups hail DOJ move to charge tanker owner in Mindoro oil spill

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 days ago
“This order from the DOJ is a crucial step toward holding polluting companies and erring government authorities accountable,”...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Profits over planet and people? Green, indigenous groups oppose charter change&nbsp;
6 days ago

Profits over planet and people? Green, indigenous groups oppose charter change 

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 days ago
The push for amendments has sparked fears among environmental and indigenous groups that relaxing restrictions on foreign...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Filipinos urged to end &lsquo;toxic&rsquo; relationship with plastic on Valentine&rsquo;s Day
7 days ago

Filipinos urged to end ‘toxic’ relationship with plastic on Valentine’s Day

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 days ago
As Filipinos celebrate Valentine’s Day with their loved ones, an environmental group offers a unique suggestion: break...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t urged to revert unproductive fishponds to mangroves for climate fight
7 days ago

Gov’t urged to revert unproductive fishponds to mangroves for climate fight

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 days ago
More than half of the Philippines’ extensive mangrove ecosystems, estimated at 450,000 hectares in 1918, have been lost...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
COP hosts UAE, Azerbaijan, Brazil announce climate 'troika'
8 days ago

COP hosts UAE, Azerbaijan, Brazil announce climate 'troika'

8 days ago
The UAE hosted last year's COP28 conference in Dubai, while Azerbaijan will host this year's summit followed by Brazil in...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Green groups urge CHR to probe 'red-tagging' by military, SMNI
8 days ago

Green groups urge CHR to probe 'red-tagging' by military, SMNI

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 days ago
A coalition of environmental defenders called on the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to condemn an Army battalion and the...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with