DENR to establish marine research hub in Sta. Ana, Cagayan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Thursday it will set up a marine research station in Sta. Ana, Cagayan, the northeasternmost tip of Luzon

Sta. Ana town is one of six sites chosen by the DENR for its marine research hub project, which aims to boost ocean science and resource management strategies in the country.

“Sta Ana, Cagayan will be the northernmost site to serve as sentinel covering the Northern Philippine Sea marine biogeographic region,” DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said.

Sta. Ana is home to the Palaui Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, which covers 1,008 hectares of coral reefs, 472 hectares of seagrasses and 102 hectares of mangroves.

Citing research by the University of the Philippines-Marine Science Institute (UPMSI), Loyzaga highlighted the resilience of corals in the northern Philippines to climate change.

“This project is so important that is why we are working with the UPMSI to create further studies in collaboration with the community, and we would like this to be a center of education so that we know why we need to protect the area,” she said.

In October 2023, Loyzaga said they discussed a partnership with the agency’s Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) and the UPMSI on the establishment of a DENR marine research station on Pag-Asa Island in Kalayaan town, Palawan. — Gaea Katreena Cabico