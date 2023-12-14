^

COP28 climate summit

December 14, 2023 | 10:00am
LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit
The COP28 climate summit in Dubai is seen as a critical moment for global climate action.
MANILA, Philippines — More than 70,000 people, including delegates from nearly 200 countries and activists, are gathering in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for COP28, the annual climate talks convened by the United Nations. 

Scientists and activists stress that urgent and ambitious action is needed to secure a liveable planet. 

COP28 is seen as a critical moment for global climate action as it will feature a culmination of a process called global stocktake, which assesses the world’s progress in addressing the climate crisis.

A technical report released in September concluded that the world is off track on its pledge to curb global warming and that “much more is needed now on all fronts.”

Fulfilling the financial commitments to support developing countries bearing the brunt of climate impacts, operationalizing the loss and damage fund, and transitioning to renewable energy from fossil fuels will also dominate the discussions in Dubai. 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was supposed to attend COP28, but he decided to skip the climate summit to focus on the Red Sea hostage situation involving Filipino seafarers. Environment Secretary Maria Yulo-Loyzaga will now lead the Philippine delegation. 

Refresh this page for live updates, which will load below.

 

 

CLIMATE CHANGE

CLIMATE CRISIS

COP28
Climate negotiators eye fossil fuel compromise in marathon talks
1 day ago

The 13-day COP28 conference in Dubai, a glitzy metropolis built on petrodollars, has debated a first-ever global...
Climate and Environment
Philippines records fewer storms, faces worst drought in decades
1 day ago

The Philippines has so far endured fewer storms in 2023 than in any of the past 25 years and now faces potentially...
Climate and Environment
Marcos orders coordinated efforts to combat El Ni&ntilde;o
1 day ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered Tuesday the coordinated implementation of all government plans to mitigate the effects...
Climate and Environment
CSOs to Philippine delegation: Push back vs &lsquo;unacceptable&rsquo; COP28 draft text
1 day ago

Climate and clean energy campaigners called on the Philippine delegation at the COP28 climate talks to push back against a...
Climate and Environment
Fury as climate draft deal falls short of fossil fuel phase-out
2 days ago

With hours to go until the Dubai summit officially ends, US climate envoy John Kerry told ministers that this was "the last...
Climate and Environment
Philippines faces challenges in balancing green energy needs with community rights
2 days ago

Experts say the situation in Brooke’s Point and other other communities hosting or located near mines for critical minerals...
Climate and Environment
