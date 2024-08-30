^

Suarez takes on American in WBO title eliminator

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 6:37pm
From left Delfin Boholst (coach), Charly Suarez and Arnold Vegafria.
STAR / Joey Villar

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxer Charly Suarez’s dream when he turned professional in 2019 was to retire a champion and undefeated.

The 36-year-old Olympian will have a chance to accomplishing both as he clashes with American Andres “Savage” Cortes in a World Boxing Organization super featherweight title eliminator set September 20 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona in the United States.

The Davao del Norte pride, a decorated amateur with three Southeast Asian Games gold medals before plunging into the pros, will stake his undefeated record of 17 victories against a fighter who is unblemished himself.

Cortes, 27, is also unscathed in 22 fights — winning 12 via knockout— and should come in as a legitimate hurdle to Suarez’s bid of arranging a title fight against either Mexicans Emanuel Navarrete or Oscar Valdez.

“Nung pinasok ko maging boksingero, may aim ako to become champion at magretiro undefeated,” said Suarez at Friday’s media briefer at the Pandan Asian Café in Quezon City.

“Hindi ako magreretiro hanggat hindi ko makuha ito,” he added.

Suarez actually had a title shot last year but was forced to beg off after fracturing a right finger.

“Last year pa dapat kaso me injury siya,” said Suarez’s coach Delfin Boholtz, a former national team boxer himself like his ward.

Arnold Vegafria, Suarez’s manager, said he is arranging with local networks to have the fight shown live in the country.

“Kung sinuportahan po natin ang ating mga atleta sa Olympics, sana po suportahan din po niyo ang ating undefeated boxer,” said Vegafria.

Suarez said he had faced and conquered a tougher fighter in the past.

He was referring to Paul Fleming, whom he bested in a come-from-behind, 12th round TKO victory.

It was Fleming’s first and only defeat in 29 fights and retired after it.

“After nag laban kami, nag-retire siya sa pagiging boksingero,” said Suarez.

Suarez, an Army private first class, will be leaving tomorrow for Las Vegas for the last phase of his preparation.

And then it’s going to be war.

